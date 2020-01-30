Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Voices Across The Ditch: Australian Bushfire Relief Concert

Thursday, 30 January 2020, 2:19 pm
Press Release: Ellie Neal

Wellington performing community finding a way to give back


elliejanenealnz@gmail.com

Prepare for a fabulous night of New Zealand's best musical theatre talent!

100% of your ticket price will be donated to charities currently fighting against the bushfires currently devastating Australia (WIRES & Australian Red Cross).

Featuring: Jo Hodgson, Chris Crowe, Nick Purdie, Jane Keller, Ellie Neal & more!

Special Guests: West End's Sherene Clarke & New Zealand's singing theatre sweetheart; Ali Harper!

Masterfully accompanied by West End's Mark Dorrell. Mark Dorrell has played for Hugh Jackman, Sir Ian McKellan, Dame Judi Dench, and even worked with the composer, Stephen Sondheim.

On Saturday 22 February 2020 at 7:30pm at Te Auaha at 65 Dixon St.

The charities that will be donated to are Australian Red Cross and Wires - Australian Wildlife Rescue, who are supporting and rehabilitating sick, injured and orphaned wildlife across Australia.

Just this week alone, Red Cross have been supporting people at evacuation and relief centres, registering people so their loved ones can contact them, providing psychological first aid to reduce trauma and distress, providing food, water and relief items to people cut off by fires in Victoria and providing emergency grants to people who have lost homes to bushfires.

The producer and Marketing Manager for the show, Ellie Neal, is also a performer. She felt she wanted to help with what was happening across the ditch, but felt a bit at a loss as to how to make a meaningful impact. A recent Marketing graduate, she has used her skills both as a marketer and her connections as a performer to make the concert a reality.

Many Wellington Businesses have given back through the form of donating a prize for the raffle. Te Auaha have donated the venue and trybooking.com are donating even their ticketing fee back to the cause!

Tickets cost $20 - $30 and you can purchase them from this link.

https://www.trybooking.co.nz/DOI


