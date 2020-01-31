Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Aussie trio Dune Rats release new album

Friday, 31 January 2020, 8:47 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

Today Brisbane trio Dune Rats share their new single 'Stupid Is As Stupid Does feat. K-Flay' and release their long-awaited third LP, HURRY UP AND WAIT, out now via Ratbag Records / BMG.

Watch the video for 'Stupid Is As Stupid Does feat. K-Flay' HERE and stream the full record NOW.

Working alongside best mate and producer James Tidswell (Violent Soho), engineer Mitch Kenny, producer/songwriter Miro Mackie and mixer Mike Green, HURRY UP AND WAIT marks a new chapter for the band.

Featuring the previously released singles ‘Crazy’ and ‘No Plans’, both of which received full rotations adds on triple J, HURRY UP AND WAIT is Dune Rats’ cleanest and most mature release to date, seeing the trio evolve while also honing their beloved brand of raucous, anthemic 90s skate-punk. And while they might write about new life experiences and exploring new musical styles - they can’t just be that 'Scott Green' band forever - the band proves just as tongue-in-cheek and down-to-earth as ever. Above all, Dune Rats are just always trying to keep it real, no matter where they are in life.

Of the album, drummer and backing vocalist BC Michaels says: “This is our favourite album we’ve ever made. It took a few years to get it together but we got to go to a bunch of cool places and we are super proud of it. We’d be stoked if other people like it as much as us”.

The bands’ third record is their first since the breakthrough success of their 2017 record, THE KIDS WILL KNOW IT’S BULLSHIT, which landed four singles in triple J’s Hottest 100 between 2016 and 2017, debuted at #1 on the ARIA charts, was nominated for ‘Best Rock Album’ at the ARIAs and saw the trio taking their explosive live show to larger and larger crowds at sold-out headline shows around the world and at home with headline slots at Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival, Laneway Festival and more.

Dune Rats - HURRY UP AND WAIT is available now.


Stay connected with Dune Rats:
Official Website | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 