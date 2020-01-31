MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards Entries Now Open for 2020

Thursday, 23 January 2020

The MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards will be held from 29 – 31 May 2020. This is the 47th year of the Awards which are New Zealand’s longest running prestigious country music talent quest available to both professional and amateur artists. This is an event for all ages that profiles some of New Zealand’s outstanding upcoming talent.

“The MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards are proud to be part of the Tussock Country Music Festival which commences on the 23 May 2020 in Gore, says Convenor Philip Geary. “We are looking forward to a strong event with more people planning to visit Gore and enter the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards than in 2019.” In 2019 the event had over 800 entries.

Planning is well underway with backing bands confirmed, judges appointed, and venues secured. Entries are now open and available online at www.goldguitars.co.nz . Entries close Friday April 3, 2020.

