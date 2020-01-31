Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Guilty Feminist Podcast returns to New Zealand

Friday, 31 January 2020, 11:50 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity



After sold out shows in 2018 and 2019, The Guilty Feminist Podcast returns to New Zealand for a series of live episode recordings. Direct from sold out shows in North America and Australia, host Deborah Frances-White will be joined by New Zealand co-hosts and guests with live music at each event from English protest singer Grace Petrie.

Ever felt like you should be better at feminism?

Join comedian Deborah Frances-White for her comedy podcast, recorded in front of a live audience. Each episode, Deborah and her guests discuss their noble goals as 21st century feminists and the hypocrisies and insecurities which undermine them.

The podcast has become a phenomenon with over 70 million downloads. Past guests have included, Hannah Gadsby, Emma Thompson, Aisling Bea, Rose Matafeo and many, many more.

Deborah Frances-White is a London based stand-up comedian whose BBC Radio 4 series won The Writers Guild Award for Best Radio Comedy. Her book, The Guilty Feminist is a Sunday Times Best Seller and she has made appearances on Have I Got News For You, Mock the Week and The News Quiz. She is a screenwriter whose first feature film Say My Name is produced by Electric Entertainment.

“Hilarious, irreverent, eternally surprising, classy as hell, genius” – Phoebe Waller-Bridge, The Guardian

Deborah Frances-White is available for on the ground media interviews in NZ from 19th – 26th Feb and in advance via Australia.

www.guiltyfeminist.com
www.deborahfrances-white.com

For high res images visit: Dropbox

THE GUILTY FEMINIST PLAYS
Tuesday, February 18, 7.30pm, Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch
Thursday February 20, 8pm, TSB Arena, Wellington
Friday and Saturday, 8pm, February 21 & 22 – Q Theatre, Auckland

ends

