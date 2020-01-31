Lilii to lead young HEARTS squad



Friday 31 January, 2020



New faces will mark the return of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield action as the Auckland HEARTS take on the Central Hinds at Colin Maiden Park this weekend.

With Lauren Down, Holly Huddleston, Katie Perkins and Anna Peterson all with the WHITE FERNS in the lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month, several young players will get their first taste of Hallyburton Johnstone Shield cricket.

Wicketkeeper Natasha van Tilburg ins unavailable, having flown to the United Kingdom immediately after the Dream11 Super Smash final to continue her studies.

Gemma Adams, Jane Barnett, Sydney Bultitude, Molly Penfold and Emily Thurman join the HEARTS for the first time.

Regina Lilii will take on captaincy responsibilities in Peterson's absence. It is not the first time Lilii has led the HEARTS, having taken on the role against the Wellington Blaze last summer.

Lilii is excited to take the reigns.

"I'm excited by the opportunity to carry on the great work Anna has done throughout the season.

"Representing Auckland is always an honour, so being asked to captain is even more special."

Allrounder Arlene Kelly said the HEARTS' environment encourages players to step up when players are unavailable.

"There will be several players stepping into leadership roles this weekend and we all have complete confidence in Regina.

"While our depth will be tested, bringing new players in provides fantastic opportunities with both bat and ball."

Kelly knows the Hinds will be a tough test for the young group.

"We have been successful in the 50-over competition focusing on our plans. We know a lot can happen in 50 overs, so it is important to stay in the fight every ball."

MATCH DETAILS:

Auckland HEARTS vs. Central Hinds

Saturday 1st / Sunday 2nd February

Colin Maiden Park

10.30 am

HEARTS Squad | Hallyburton Johnstone Shield vs. Central Hinds

Regina Lilii (c)

Gemma Adams

Bella Armstrong

Jane Barnett

Sydney Bultitude

Izzy Gaze

Amie Hucker

Fran Jonas

Arlene Kelly

Tariel Lamb

Roz McNeill

Molly Penfold

Saachi Shahri

Emily Thurman

