Wild Dreamer Productions’ Newest Project ‘VOID’ Awarded Regional Arts Development Funding Support



Groundbreaking Gold Coast theatre company, Wild Dreamer Productions has been awarded Regional Arts Development funding in support of its highly-anticipated new original two-person stage show, VOID.

The Regional Arts Development Fund is a partnership between the Queensland Government and the City of Gold Coast Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

Starring Wild Dreamer Productions’ founder and creative director, Aarti Bajaj, VOID is a two-person theatre production aiming to highlight the impact of missing persons on families, relationships and society as a whole.

Ms Bajaj, who was honoured with a Cultural Achievement Award at the City of Gold Coast 2020 Australia Day Awards, said the show‘s message had touched her when she first read the script.

“What really attracted me to the show is that it’s needed in society,” she said.

“It’s about a missing child. A daughter goes missing on her fourth birthday and now we go forward to her 18th birthday, with everything that’s happened in the last 14 years.

“It’s about how that one incident has affected (the parent’s) entire lives, their family, their relationships.”

VOID has been written and will be directed by former Bond University professor Chamkaur Gill, and will also star actor and barrister, Lance Jones in the role of the father.

“All any parent wants is nothing but the best for their child. To grow up joyous, to grow happy, to grow filled with the best parts of life. And for two parents, that was exactly how things were, until one unforgiving afternoon at the local park changed everything. Their beautiful and bright daughter, abducted in broad daylight,” said Mr Gill.

“Fourteen years have passed, but a parent never gives up hope. Never on their own children. Longing once again to see their beloved, this is a story of how a helpless mother and father grapple with one of the most heartbreaking situations any parent could face. The void created by the loss of their child.”

The production is in collaboration with the Southern Cross University School of Law and Justice, and has also received support from FICQ (Federation of Indian Communities in Queensland).

VOID is a far cry from Ms Bajaj’s previous productions, with Indian dance spectacular, MEERA only recently celebrating its one year anniversary following a debut at Home of the Arts and a New Zealand tour.

VOID will play two shows on the 20th and 21st of March, 2020 at 7.30pm at the Southern Cross University Gold Coast Campus. Tickets start from $27.46 each and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/void-tickets-87902916991.

More information about Wild Dreamer Productions and VOID can be found at the website: https://wilddreamerproductions.com/void/ and Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/WildDreamerProductions.

© Scoop Media

