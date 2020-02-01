Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Ptacek maintains his advantage with Race 1 pole position

Saturday, 1 February 2020, 5:10 pm
Press Release: Toyota New Zealand

Petr Ptacek grabbed his first ever Castrol Toyota Racing Series pole position after a blistering lap late in the session at a very hot Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.


The Czech Republic racer left late in the session to confirm his form shown in the previous two days of testing at the North Island circuit. His 1 minute .896 lap aboard his mtec Motorsport run car was enough to pip champion and series leader Liam Lawson by three one hundredths of a second.

Ptacek was amongst the quicker runners throughout the session as it unfolded, but for a long time it looked like M2 Competition's Igor Fraga - currently second in the championship chase in New Zealand - would take pole position no matter what. As the time tumbled, he kept knocking in laps just a few hundredths quicker than anybody else. Lawson, Grégoire Saucy, Franco Colapinto, Spike Kohlbecker, Jackson Walls and several others kept up the chase, but Fraga always went a little better as they clocked up the laps.

It wasn't until the last few moments of the session that Lawson showed his true form - confirming that his average pace over the previous two days was more indicative of a little sandbagging than anything else. He was the first driver of the weekend to dip under the Hampton Downs benchmark of 1 minute, 1 second but that time was almost instantly eclipsed by Fraga, by just one hundredth of a second.

With only a few seconds remaining, it looked like an M2 Competition front row lock out before Ptacek delivered his best. In his second season of Castrol TRS, he has gelled well with the mtec Motorsport engineers and it showed at Hampton Downs with the pole position lap.

"The whole weekend we have not had any issues with the car so I have had extra confidence," he said. "Yesterday we knew we had a base for the top three and a I got a good run with the lap I did right on the edge. I don’t think I’ve done anything really different, but just working on all the details."

Behind Ptacek on the front row, Fraga retained the third place on the grid with the silky smooth Caio Collet on the outright pace yet again for fourth. The third row of the grid was locked out by Oliver Rasmussen and Jackson Walls, with Franco Colapinto and Lirim Zendeli in seventh and eighth. Yuki Tsunoda and Grégoire Saucy complete the top ten for the first race, which takes place later today at the North Waikato circuit.

Rasmussen will drop three places on the grid to eighth after incurring a post-race penalty at Teretonga last week. That elevates Walls, Colapinto and Zendeli to fifth, sixth and seventh.


Castrol Toyota Racing Series - Round 3 Hampton Downs Motorsport Park - Qualifying

1. Petr Ptacek - mtec Motorsport
2. Liam Lawson - M2 Competition
3. Igor Fraga - M2 Competition
4. Caio Collet - mtec Motorsport
5. Oliver Rasmussen - mtec Motorsport
6. Jackson Walls - mtec Motorsport
7. Franco Colapinto - Kiwi Motorsport
8. Lirim Zendeli - Giles Motorsport
9. Yuki Tsunoda - M2 Competition
10. Grégoire Saucy - Giles Motorsport
11. Spike Kohlbecker - Kiwi Motorsport
12. Emilien Denner - M2 Competition
13. Lucas Petersson - mtec Motorsport
14. Henning Enqvist - Giles Motorsport
15. Ido Cohen - M2 Competition
16. Axel Gnos - Kiwi Motorsport
17. Rui Andrade - M2 Competition
18. Tijmen van der Helm - Kiwi Motorsport


2020 Castrol Toyota Racing Series

17-19 January 2020: Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell - Dorothy Smith Memorial Trophy
24-26 January 2020: Teretonga Park, Invercargill - Spirit of a Nation Cup
1-2 February 2020: Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, Waikato - Denny Hulme Memorial Trophy
7-9 February 2020: Pukekohe Park, Pukekohe - New Zealand Motor Cup
15-16 February 2020: Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, Feilding - New Zealand Grand Prix

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Toyota New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 