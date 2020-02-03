Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Glendhu Bay Ready for Tuki Festival

Monday, 3 February 2020, 8:51 am
Press Release: Tuki Festival

2nd February

With only days to go until the not-for-profit festival this Waitangi Weekend, organisers are looking forward to the musicians arriving in a few days.


“We always sigh a breath of relief when the first performers roll into town - all the giant construction work, forest clearing and hours of prep starts to make sense!” says director Lynne Christie.


Alien Weaponry, Tami Neilson, The Chills, Chelsea Jade, Sea Mouse, Anika Moa, Tiki Taane, Mild Orange and Trinity Roots perform alongside local acts and DJs this Saturday at Glendhu Station.


With fine weather forecast for the day, local food and liquor vendors get to showcase their products. Cardrona Distillery, Maude and Rhyme and Reason feature among the thirst quenching stalls, and Italian Way, Mantra (Indian) and Asian cuisine by Yes Chef are gearing up to feed the hungry audience.


The kids are not forgotten either with a Vice Cream truck, and entertainment in the Tuki Forest. FunZone co-ordinator Eli Dunn adds that the young and young-at heart can look forward to “the waterslide, badminton and giant games in the amphitheatre”. Any child under the age of 13 may enter the festival for free with an accompanying adult.


Over 75% of Wanaka locals and ex-pats have been responsible for ticket purchases which is a nod of approval for the crew who have been working on the event for over a year. “Local businesses, families and barter charter partners have been amazing,” says Assistant Director Josephine Gallagher.


After some early week rain, the festival site is in good condition for the weekend event, with sunny skies forecast for Saturday.


With some tickets still available, organisers are preparing for around 2400 enjoying the day at Glendhu Bay.


www.tukifestival.nz

ends

