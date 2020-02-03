Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New appointment to Drug Free Sport New Zealand Board

Monday, 3 February 2020, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Professor Patria Hume has been appointed to the Drug Free Sport New Zealand Board, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage announced today.

Professor Patria Hume is a leading expert in sport injury prevention and sports performance biomechanics and injury epidemiology. She is Professor of Human Performance in the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) Sport Performance Research Institute New Zealand (SPRINZ).

Prior to her career as an academic, Professor Hume was a world-class rhythmic gymnast. After representing New Zealand for six years, including at two World Championships, she spent six years coaching gymnasts for Olympic, Commonwealth Game and World Championship competitions.

After completing a BSc and MSc (Hons) in Sports Physiology and Sports Psychology at Auckland University, Professor Hume completed a PhD in Biomechanics at Otago University.

Professor Hume, the lead researcher for the International Rugby Board long-term player health outcomes study, has for 25 years been the lead researcher of ACC projects focused on sports injury prevention. In 2016, she received the prestigious Geoffrey Dyson Award from the International Society of Biomechanics in Sports and the Auckland University of Technology medal for outstanding contributions to research, teaching and service.

Professor Hume is currently the Director of the AUT J.E. Lindsay Carter Kinanthropometry Clinic and Archive and the founder of the Sports Kinesiology Injury Prevention and Performance Research group, the Rugby Codes Research Group, the GymSport Research Group, the Triathlon Research Group, and the Traumatic Brain Injury Network. An associate member of the National Institute for Stroke and Applied Neurosciences, and the AUT Centre for eHealth she is also a Fellow of the International Society of Biomechanics in Sports and an editorial board member for journals Sports Medicine, Sports Medicine Open, and Sports.
Professor Hume’s appointment, for a three-year term until 31 December 2022, sees the Board back to five members.

The New Zealand Sports Drug Agency Act 1994 originally established the body now known as Drug Free Sport New Zealand. Its purpose, under the Sports Anti-Doping Act 2006, is to implement and apply the World Anti-Doping Code in New Zealand. Drug Free Sport New Zealand protects and promotes a culture of clean, drug-free sport, by helping athletes understand the importance of clean sport, educating them about their rights and responsibilities, and carrying out a comprehensive testing programme.


