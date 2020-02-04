Summer Shakespeare’s upcoming - A Midsummer Night’s Dream

A Midsummer Night’s Dream will create a pop-up theatre event of one of Shakespeare’s most popular plays. Expect ferociously beautiful poetry, robust physicality, anarchic invention and a donkey, as Shakespeare’s oh-so-magical play is brought to life this summer.It's a love letter and a cheeky wink to Wellington's art culture, built by a team of talented and passionate theatre makers. A Midsummer Night’s Dream is the perfect opportunity to experience the Bard at his best!

Directed by Shane Bosher (Director of the Year by the NZ Listener four times.), the play interrogates the social demands, conflict and gender dynamics that every day people currently experience and in their own way, learn to over come.

For the first time in Summer Shakespeare’s 31 year history, it will be performed indoors. As an organisation, Summer Shakespeare has constantly reinterpreted its relationship to space - jumping from Te Ngākau Civic Square to The Dell, to the carpark of a cinema complex. The Basement Theatre space allows the cast & crew to focus the storytelling, avoid pesky wet weather cancellations and create a rambunctious spirit of play between actor and audience.

Director Shane Bosher says; “I've always been struck by how this play connects with audiences, regardless of age or experience. The language is accessible and there is a great spirit of democracy in the storytelling - we jump from lovers to fairies to mechanicals to royals. We're in the midst of rehearsal - Australia is burning and Trump is continuing his crimes against humanity. We need theatre to tell us that we are not alone, that there is possibility in the world. Dream does exactly that.“

A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The Basement Theatre, Te Whaea, features an ensemble of emerging New Zealand talent including Ariadne Baltazar (Capital E’s Mr McGee and the Biting Flea), Grace Hoet (Chapman Tripp Best Actress 2001), Dryw McArthur (nominee for Most Promising Newcomer, Wellington Theatre Awards 2019), Andrew Clarke, Phil Peleton, Jake Brown and Catherine Zulver.

Production date, time, location:

Thursday 13 February - Saturday 29 February (no shows Mondays) Sunday Matinees. Te Whaea: National Dance & Drama Centre, 11 Hutchison Road, Newtown, Wellington

Tickets:

Available from summershakespeare.nz $25 Full / $15 concession

