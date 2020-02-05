Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

ACES boosted by Munro, Solia

Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Auckland Cricket

Three faces return to the ACES squad of 13 for Wednesday's Ford Trophy clash with Northern Districts at Whangarei's Cobham Oval.

Colin Munro will join Jeet Raval at the top of the order, whose third List A hundred sealed the ACES playoff berth on Sunday against the Central Stags, while Sean Solia returns from NZA duty.

Interim Head Coach Doug Watson is pleased to have Munro back in the mix after scoring a pair of half-centuries during the recent BLACKCAPS T20I series with India.

"It's always exciting to see Munro in blue. He gives 120% and brings a lot of energy to the group."

While several ACES return, international duty calls for Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman and Glenn Phillips (NZA).

Watson couldn't be more pleased for Chapman, who impressed against India A with 110* in the One-Day series decider and 114 in last week's four-dayer.

"It's wonderful news for Mark to be called up to the BLACKCAPS. Chappy has trained hard all summer and he has been in outstanding touch against India A, so it's great to see him get an opportunity."

Medium-fast bowler Jamie Brown also returns from injury to bolster a confident bowling group.

Watson was impressed with the bowling attack's ability to pull back starts.

"The second half of Sunday's bowling effort was superb. Louis Delport continues to fill the massive boots of Will Somerville, while Danru Ferns and Ben Lister came back strong at the death."

Raval's knock came as no surprise to Watson, who knows just how hard the opener works.

"Jeet played very well with shots all around the wicket. He not only brings a calmness to the crease but also to the group."

MATCH DETAILS:
Auckland ACES vs. Northern Districts
Wednesday 5 February
Cobham Oval
11 am 

ACES SQUAD | Ford Trophy vs. Northern Districts
Craig Cachopa (c)
Finn Allen
Jamie Brown
Louis Delport
Danru Ferns
Ben Horne
Ben Lister
Matt McEwan
Colin Munro
Robert O'Donnell
William O'Donnell
Jeet Raval
Sean Solia

