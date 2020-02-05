Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Faith No More announce New Zealand & Australia arena tour

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 9:20 am
Press Release: Elephant Publicity

Faith No More announce New Zealand & Australia arena tour | First gigs worldwide in five years! | May 2020

FAITH NO MORE

ANNOUNCE NEW ZEALAND & AUSTRALIA ARENA TOUR – MAY 2020
FIRST GIGS WORLDWIDE IN FIVE YEARS
WITH SPECIAL GUESTS RVG
TICKETS ON SALE WEDNESDAY 12 FEBRUARY

Frontier Touring are thrilled to announce one of music’s most influential and commanding bands, Californian five-piece Faith No More, will tour Australia and New Zealand in May 2020, performing seven arena shows – one show only in each city – in their biggest venues ever down under. These will be Faith No More’s first international gigs worldwide since 2015.

Unbelievably, the last time FNM performed their very own standalone headline tour in Australia was 1997 – 23 years ago.

“Faith No More has taken many twists and turns over the years, and both Australia and New Zealand have been with us every step of the way; this is something that we have always appreciated. Nevertheless, we realise that it’s been 20 years since our last proper tour there. If we wait another 20, we’ll be in our 70’s. This shit stops NOW!” – Bill Gould, Faith No More


‘Epic’, ‘Falling To Pieces’, ‘Ashes To Ashes’, ‘Easy’, ‘Midlife Crisis’, ‘War Pigs’, ‘Digging The Grave’, ‘Sunny Side Up’... Faith No More’s pioneering, genre-defining career saw the band morph from cult underground heroes to boundary-pushing global chart-toppers, mixing metal to alt-rock to hip-hop to punk and much, much more.

Fans are encouraged to sign up to take part in the Frontier Members Pre-sale, which kicks off on Monday 10 February – see the website for staggered pre-sale start times. General Public tickets to all shows will go on sale Wednesday 12 February (12noon local time) via frontiertouring.com/faithnomore.

Faith No More last toured the globe in 2015 ahead of the release of Sol Invictus (Ipecac/Reclamation Recordings), their seventh release and first album in 18 years. The disc debuted at #2 in Australia, #6 in New Zealand, and #6 in the USA and UK. Rolling Stone dubbed the 10-song album “triumphant”, The New Yorker called it “a reminder of everything that made Faith No More great in the first place,” and The Los Angeles Times said, “Faith No More has a history of defying expectations, and that’s what it’s doing again with Sol Invictus.”

Also performing at all shows is Melbourne band RVG, who’ll return in 2020 with the follow-up to the band’s critically acclaimed 2017 debut, A Quality of Mercy. The first taste of new music came mid-2019 in roaring single ‘Alexandra’, produced by Victor van Vugt (PJ Harvey, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Beth Orton, The Triffids), RVG heading to UK & Europe with Sleaford Mods and Tropical F*^k Storm not long after. From performances at SXSW, Roskilde and Meredith Music Festival and shows with the likes of Shame, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Kurt Vile and Future Islands, RVG have made huge strides at home and beyond.

Lending their support following Australia’s bushfire crisis, Faith No More will be donating $1 (plus GST) from each ticket sold across the AU/NZ dates to Animals Australia, and state fire services in affected areas, including: NSW Rural Fire Service, Country Fire Association VIC, SA Country Fire Service, Rural Fire Brigades Association QLD. Last month, FNM announced all proceeds of their upcoming Manchester, UK, gig in June will also benefit Aussie charities.

Faith No More is Mike Bordin (drums), Roddy Bottum (keyboards), Bill Gould (bass), Jon Hudson (guitar), and Mike Patton (vocals). They have released seven studio albums to date: We Care A Lot (1985), Introduce Yourself (1987), The Real Thing (1989), Angel Dust (1992), King For A Day… Fool For A Lifetime (1995), Album of the Year (1997) and Sol Invictus (2015).

FAITH NO MORE
With special guests RVG
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND
May 2020

Presented by Frontier Touring, Triple M + The Rock (NZ)


FRONTIER MEMBERS PRE-SALE
via frontiertouring.com/faithnomore
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 10 February
or ends earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted
Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 12 February (12noon local time)

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
All Ages
ticketmaster.co.nz | Ph: 0800 111 999

Horncastle Arena | Christchurch, NZ
All Ages
ticketek.co.nz | Ph: 0800 842 538

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 28 49

Qudos Bank Arena | Sydney, NSW
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 38 49

Adelaide Entertainment Centre | Adelaide, SA
All Ages
ticketek.com.au | Ph: 13 48 49

ends


