Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Paul Melser – One Hundred Plates

Wednesday, 5 February 2020, 9:56 pm
Press Release: Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History

Paul Melser’s ceramics are a quiet reminder of the natural materials they are made of and the work of the hand that has produced them.

The exhibition at Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History in Masterton showcases 100 plates with individual variations hand made by the acclaimed Carterton artist.

Exhibition Opening:
Friday, 14 February, 5:30pm.
At Aratoi, 12 Bruce St, Masterton. All welcome.
Pottery Studio Visit:
Saturday, 15 February, 11am-1pm.
At Paul Melser Studio, 659 Norfolk Road, Carterton, RD1. All welcome.

Supporting Fired Up: Festival of Ceramics as part of the NZ Festival, Wellington.

To watch a video of Paul Melser at work: https://vimeo.com/254343363

For more about Paul Melser: https://paulmelser.co.nz/

For more about Aratoi: https://www.aratoi.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 