Paul Melser – One Hundred Plates

Paul Melser’s ceramics are a quiet reminder of the natural materials they are made of and the work of the hand that has produced them.

The exhibition at Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History in Masterton showcases 100 plates with individual variations hand made by the acclaimed Carterton artist.

Exhibition Opening:

Friday, 14 February, 5:30pm.

At Aratoi, 12 Bruce St, Masterton. All welcome.

Pottery Studio Visit:

Saturday, 15 February, 11am-1pm.

At Paul Melser Studio, 659 Norfolk Road, Carterton, RD1. All welcome.

Supporting Fired Up: Festival of Ceramics as part of the NZ Festival, Wellington.

To watch a video of Paul Melser at work: https://vimeo.com/254343363

For more about Paul Melser: https://paulmelser.co.nz/

For more about Aratoi: https://www.aratoi.org.nz/

© Scoop Media

