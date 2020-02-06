A touch of poetry to your day-to-day life

The utensils we use reflect the lifestyle and culture of our generation. Woo Collective draws upon a grand tradition of quality Taiwanese craftsmanship to create a line of beautiful and functional home goods imbued with a fresh new perspective. The delicate and sophisticated art of working with tin has a strong place in Asian culture, with tin objects representing good fortune as part of Chinese custom. By using techniques that celebrate the natural textures of the raw materials, Woo Collective respects the spirit of Asian simplicity, creating designs that add a touch of poetry to your day-to-day life.

Tin: A Non-toxic Metal that Purify Water

Because tin does not easily oxidize, it is often used in the production of utensils designed to hold food and drink. As far back as the days of ancient China, tin products have been recognized as utensils that “make the wine finer, water clearer, tea more aromatic, and flowers last longer.”

Inheritance -Tin Vase & Container

“Inheritance” is a line of handmade tin containers featuring smooth gradient surfaces created with new techniques that deviate from traditional tin crafting methods. In a nod to the Taiwanese custom of burning incense during prayer, a golden layer is created on the surface of each container by symbolically blessing it with burning incense.

Liquor Perfection Decanter

Tin can remove some of the harsh bitterness from alcohol. The spiral shape of this tin decanter top mimics the look of flowing water while also maximizing surface area contact with the liquor in your decanter or glassware. The liquor pours out in a beautiful stream while flowing through the tin spiral, resulting in a smoother, mellower drink that’s as easy on the eyes as it is on the palate.

Straight – Chopsticks Rack

The “Straight” and “Curve” racks are inspired by the design of steel building structures. Besides chopsticks, you can also use the racks to rest your knives, forks or spoons. The “Straight” rack serves a dual purpose as storage for your chopsticks. The sleek and fashionable lines bring a sense of gracefulness and pure pleasure to the dinner table.

Pure Tin Dishware

Woo Collective pure tin tableware brings a touch of the natural world to the dining table. By highlighting the fine texture of the tin, these dessert plates are a tactile delight on a par with the enjoyment of cotton sheets or a well-crafted wooden table. Use them at afternoon tea and revel in the sensation of living in a beautiful, half-remembered past.

Water Antibacterial Collection

Tin can kill bacteria in the water. And it can make water taste smoother. By killing the bacteria in the water, it can also make the flower last longer. The antibacterial Collection can be put inside your cold water bottle and can be put into your vase or even your pet’s water bawl.

Levitate Tea Infuser

You can always opt for a simple teabag in a mug of hot water and get on with your day. The problem is, tea bags mostly consist of dust and fanning, most of its aroma and essential oils are lost during the production. Their finer composition also means they’d release more tannins, resulting in a bitter and astringent taste. Sometimes, slowing down a bit to appreciate the little steps of brewing is actually quite a rewarding process. And that’s exactly what we’re trying to focus on with the Levitate Tea Infuser.

The top portion of the infuser is an enclosed air chamber. It allows the infuser to float perpendicular above the water, so you don’t have to worry about the infuser falling out of the pot when pouring. The twist open design makes it much easier to fill in the leaves compared to conventional ball steeper. It has enough space to allow full interaction of the water and leaves. To prevent over-steeping, we made a complementary resting glass stand. When you finish steeping, simply place the infuser on top of the stand to allow it cool. The stainless steel mesh is tightly woven into a patterned tin plate. What the tin plate does is exterminating the bacterial that are in contact with the metal. This is called the oligodynamic effect.

