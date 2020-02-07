Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

KOTA The Friend reschedules New Zealand & Australia tour

Friday, 7 February 2020, 2:14 pm
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

Illusive Presents and Frontier Touring wish to advise that KOTA The Friend will be rescheduling his Australian and New Zealand shows to May 2020 (previously scheduled to take place this month) due to urgent personal matters that require his undivided attention.

In a statement made by KOTA The Friend, the Brooklyn-based MC emphasises that the rescheduling of tour dates is essential for him to perform at his best for his FOTO Tour:

“It disappoints me to have to re-schedule my shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. I’ve long wanted to come visit all of my fans and fellow artists in Australia. Right now, I have some urgent personal matters that I must prioritize. It’s the only way for me to be my best when I see you.

If you’re a longtime friend of mine or if we’ve only begun our friendship, you know self-care and family is very important to me. I must be authentic to the very words millions of you rap over my voice through your AirPods or your car speakers every single day. Thank you for all of your love. I can feel it all the way from Brooklyn and I hope you can feel my love all the way from here.

I’m working on something special when I return and I will keep you updated on future plans shortly.”

Spread Love, it’s the Brooklyn Way.

Your Friend Always,

KOTA the Friend


Frontier Touring, Illusive Presents and KOTA The Friend sincerely apologise to any ticketholders affected by the rescheduling. All existing ticketholders need not take action, original purchases are valid for entry at the rescheduled show dates. Ticketholders will be contacted directly via their city’s dedicated ticketing agent regarding these date changes - steps will be provided should the May dates not suit.

Limited tickets remain in all cities to KOTA The Friend’s rescheduled tour dates - on sale now via frontiertouring.com/kotathefriend

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Frontier Touring Company on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Te Papa: New Chief Executive From Its Own Staff

Courtney Johnston has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Te Papa. Ms Johnston will take up the role in December 2019. Since its founding, Te Papa has had a dual leadership model, and as Tumu Whakarae|Chief Executive, Johnston will share the leadership with Kaihautū Dr Arapata Hakiwai. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 