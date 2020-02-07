KOTA The Friend reschedules New Zealand & Australia tour

Illusive Presents and Frontier Touring wish to advise that KOTA The Friend will be rescheduling his Australian and New Zealand shows to May 2020 (previously scheduled to take place this month) due to urgent personal matters that require his undivided attention.

In a statement made by KOTA The Friend, the Brooklyn-based MC emphasises that the rescheduling of tour dates is essential for him to perform at his best for his FOTO Tour:

“It disappoints me to have to re-schedule my shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. I’ve long wanted to come visit all of my fans and fellow artists in Australia. Right now, I have some urgent personal matters that I must prioritize. It’s the only way for me to be my best when I see you.

If you’re a longtime friend of mine or if we’ve only begun our friendship, you know self-care and family is very important to me. I must be authentic to the very words millions of you rap over my voice through your AirPods or your car speakers every single day. Thank you for all of your love. I can feel it all the way from Brooklyn and I hope you can feel my love all the way from here.

I’m working on something special when I return and I will keep you updated on future plans shortly.”

Spread Love, it’s the Brooklyn Way.

Your Friend Always,

KOTA the Friend



Frontier Touring, Illusive Presents and KOTA The Friend sincerely apologise to any ticketholders affected by the rescheduling. All existing ticketholders need not take action, original purchases are valid for entry at the rescheduled show dates. Ticketholders will be contacted directly via their city’s dedicated ticketing agent regarding these date changes - steps will be provided should the May dates not suit.

Limited tickets remain in all cities to KOTA The Friend’s rescheduled tour dates - on sale now via frontiertouring.com/kotathefriend

