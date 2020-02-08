The Best Escape Room In Wellington, Is Now Open For Bookings!

We are thrilled to announce that our third escape room ATLANTIS is now open for bookings!

We would like to invite you to be the first to embark on the mission of exploring Atlantis

Atlantis is based on the legend of the advanced, long-lost ancient civilization of a super-human race. This game promises to be the most epic and challenging room we have ever created.

Featuring the Escape Mate style signature game design at its finest:

Super immersive, spectacular props and set design

Player-triggered, electronic puzzles and gadgets with automatized sensors

Non-linear game structure and logical game flow

Intricate story line with plot twists and surprises

Atlantis, our latest creation, is situated in our brand new venue at 195 Victoria Street, Te Aro, Wellington.

Did you know our Atlantis escape room is available for groups of 4-16 players from ages 8 and up? Well, you do now!

Open 7 days a week, 9 am till 10 pm. Bookings are essential.

We are a wheelchair accessible venue and have plenty of on-street parking.

Grab your team together for an epic time at Escape Mate!

