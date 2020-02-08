Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Call For Artists: The Extended Body - London 2020

Saturday, 8 February 2020, 5:42 am
Press Release: Its Liquid

THE EXTENDED BODY - MIXING CULTURES
ITSLIQUID International Art Exhibition
THE LINE Contemporary Art Space, London . March 19 - April 17 2020
Deadline: February 23 2020

ITSLIQUID Group, in collaboration with Mercato Metropolitano and YMX Arts, is selecting all interesting photography, painting, installation/sculpture, video art and performance art works to include in the next exhibition THE EXTENDED BODY - MIXING CULTURES that will be held in London, at THE LINE Contemporary Art Space from March 19 to April 17 2020.

CALL FOR ARTISTS: THE EXTENDED BODY – MIXING CULTURES

THE EXTENDED BODY - MIXING CULTURES will provide artists and exhibitors with the unique opportunity to present their works to an international audience of professionals as curators, gallerists, collectors, editors and publishers who seek to acquire, publish and encourage the best contemporary art talents.

Deadline for applications is February 23 2020 (11.59 PM of your local time)

Artists, photographers, video makers, and performers are invited to submit their works. To take part in the selection, send your works’ submissions with a CV/biography, some still images (for video-art), links of videos/films/performances and pictures via e-mail to director@itsliquid.com

THE EXTENDED BODY - MIXING CULTURES is an exhibition of contemporary art, focused on the human body as a changing system that connects us with other bodies and spaces to perceive the surrounding reality; a strong communication system with its own language and infinite ways of expression.

