Helalyn Flowers Returns With Brand New Single/EP 'Suicidal Birds' - Available Now On Spotify, Bandcamp, ...

Helalyn Flowers Returns With Brand New Single/EP 'Suicidal Birds'

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 6:46 am
Press Release: Alfa Matrix

Out now is the brand new 4-track single/EP by the electro metal / rock act Helalyn Flowers!

With "Suicidal Birds", the band offers the first material from their forthcoming album announced for Spring 2020: "Àiresis". On the EP you can expect Noemi Aurora's unique vocal dimension mixed with solid electro sequencing intermingled with edgy guitars.You'll discover a mix of the band's roots and background references including early electro wave, 90’s nu-synth era and 21st century industrial pop.

On the EP the Italian duo collaborates with 3 bands offering radically different versions of the title song "Suicidal Birds". 808 DOT POP offers a mix with old-school EBM patterns and pumping basslines while Llumen opted for a more orchestral rendition of "Suicidal Birds". The 3rd collaboration is with the pop electro from ImJudas.

You can download this single / EP as a HQ audio from Bandcamp or stream it right here on Spotify (and of course also on other platforms)

