Katherine Jenkins to perform two NZ shows in May

With a new album on the horizon, Kiwi fans of Katherine Jenkins will be among the first in the world to hear her new music.

The Biggest Selling Classical Artist of the Century and multi-award winning performer will touch down in New Zealand in late May for her two-date tour, in support of her upcoming album 14th album – being released later this year.

Jenkins will play The Great Hall at the Auckland Town Hall on Sunday, May 24; and the Isaac Theatre in Christchurch on Monday, May 25.

The mezzo soprano is Britain’s best-selling classical artist of the past 25 years. She has had 13 number #1 albums and her debut 2004 album PREMIERE topped the classical charts for eight weeks in a row, making her the fastest-selling soprano of all time. She continued her meteoric rise to fame, with performances at the Rugby World Cup, at Buckingham Palace for The Queen, at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo and iconic venues including Wembley Stadium and The Sydney Opera House.

Since becoming an international name, Jenkins has gone on to release 13 critically acclaimed studio albums, performed for the troops in Afghanistan, received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and numerous music awards, solidifying herself as one of the world’s most prolific crossover artists.

Don’t miss your chance to see one world’s most revered performers at two of New Zealand’s most cherished venues.

Katherine Jenkins – New Zealand 2020



Sunday, May 24 – Great Hall, Auckland Town Hall, Auckland

Monday, May 25 – Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

