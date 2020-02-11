The Hurricanes Team Up With Wellington Brewery Fortune Favours And Kāpura

Tuesday 11 February 2020

Wellington brewery, Fortune Favours, and Kāpura are teaming up with the Hurricanes for this Super Rugby season and beyond.

Rugby fans have long been calling for craft beer on tap at Sky Stadium and Hurricanes CEO, Avan Lee says the feedback has been heard.

“Wellington is the home of craft beer and it’s also the home of the Hurricanes. We thought, it’s time Kiwis are able to get a taste of both at our house – Sky Stadium.”

Lee says since 1996, the Hurricanes brand has become a big part of the capital’s culture.

“We see that Fortune Favours and Kāpura are becoming a big part of modern Wellington. This partnership keeps things local and helps us put the spotlight on what makes us unique.”

Fortune Favours CEO, Shannon Thorpe, describes becoming a sponsor of the Canes as a “pinch yourself moment”. It’s another bold leap for the Wellington craft beer brewer, being the first craft brewery to align with a Super Rugby team.

“As a business, we want to cement ourselves as a Wellington brewery, and then grow. This sponsorship came to us in Wellington but also gives Fortune Favours a national profile, so we can grow our brand at a higher level.”

Three beers will be on tap from Saturday, including The Naturalist Pale Ale, The Adventurer Pilsner and The Trailblazer Lager. Later in the season fans can also expect a special brew in collaboration with the Hurricanes and the opportunity to win a side-line experience on game days.

Head Brewer, Dale Cooper says, “We’re both here to entertain. We love rugby, we love Wellington. It's cool to be involved”.

Jamie Williams, CEO at Kāpura, says the co-sponsorship of the Hurricanes is a natural extension of the group's commitment to supporting local sports teams and strengthening the communities that they bring together.

“As a Wellington-born company, supporting everyone from the grassroots to the top level and growing opportunities for our communities to connect and thrive is at the heart of what we do. We can help Wellington grow into a stronger Wellington by sponsoring teams like the Hurricanes, who fill the city with people and a vibrant energy.”

Kāpura and the Hurricanes will work closely off the field to organise community-oriented and charity events throughout the season.

“The bigger we grow, the more we can give back. The opportunity to back the Canes is a proud moment for Kāpura and a great opportunity to back our local communities.”

All three craft beers will come in a 441ml cup and be sold from $10.50.

About Fortune Favours

Fortune Favours are bringing people together by brewing quality, fresh craft beer that everyone can enjoy. Formed in 2016, Wellington-based Fortune Favours has quickly established a reputation in NZ for creating aspirational craft beer offerings.

With a team of over 20, Fortune Favours operates an award-winning brewpub and Wellington Airports first craft pop-up bar. They also regularly support the local community and sports with craft beer experiences. Nationally, over 200 taps are pouring their product and approximately 500 retailers sell their packaged beer.

About Kāpura

Formerly Wellington Hospitality Group, Kāpura is named after a Māori word for fire. We’re building a wildly ambitious hospitality business - developing the best people, the best systems, and the best processes to bring kick ass Kiwi hospitality to New Zealand, and beyond. With over 800 people across more than 35 businesses, including bars, restaurants, gastro pubs, gaming bars, catering services, function spaces and hospitality training services.

