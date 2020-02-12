Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Jim Beam Homegrown Sells Out!

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 5:40 am
Press Release: Homegrown music festival

Jim Beam Homegrown is back in Wellington on March 21st, 2020. Kiwi music’s biggest party will take over the waterfront with 44 multi-genre acts spread over 5 independent stages.

All 20,000 tickets for the iconic festival have been sold and there will be no extra ticket release or gate sales available.

Organiser Andrew Tuck, explains “We’re really grateful for the support and enthusiasm for Kiwi music, after 13 years the response has been stronger than ever. Even with the increase in demand we’ve decided not to increase capacity as we’re really mindful of providing the best experience possible.”

The full lineup see’s the likes of Robinson, Dragon, Mako Road and L.A.B making their Homegrown debut alongside crowd favourites Shapeshifter, Shihad, Stan Walker, Robinson, Devilskin, Mitch James and Savage.

For schedules, site maps and more information visit www.homegrown.net.nz

Jim Beam Homegrown is on Saturday 21st, March 2020 from 12:30 pm to 11 pm at the Wellington Waterfront.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Homegrown music festival on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 