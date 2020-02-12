Jim Beam Homegrown Sells Out!

Jim Beam Homegrown is back in Wellington on March 21st, 2020. Kiwi music’s biggest party will take over the waterfront with 44 multi-genre acts spread over 5 independent stages.

All 20,000 tickets for the iconic festival have been sold and there will be no extra ticket release or gate sales available.

Organiser Andrew Tuck, explains “We’re really grateful for the support and enthusiasm for Kiwi music, after 13 years the response has been stronger than ever. Even with the increase in demand we’ve decided not to increase capacity as we’re really mindful of providing the best experience possible.”

The full lineup see’s the likes of Robinson, Dragon, Mako Road and L.A.B making their Homegrown debut alongside crowd favourites Shapeshifter, Shihad, Stan Walker, Robinson, Devilskin, Mitch James and Savage.

For schedules, site maps and more information visit www.homegrown.net.nz

Jim Beam Homegrown is on Saturday 21st, March 2020 from 12:30 pm to 11 pm at the Wellington Waterfront.

