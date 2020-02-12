Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Blues Paint Eden Park Rainbow For Valentine’s Day Match

Wednesday, 12 February 2020, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Auckland Blues

Whilst there is no love lost between the Blues and the Crusaders on the field, the Blues have invited their Southern rivals, along with fans, to show the love at their Eden Park clash this Valentine’s Day.

With support from Principal Partner, nib, fans will have the opportunity to back their team and show their support for the rainbow community, by choosing to fly a rainbow flag, which will be available at the game.

In what is thought to be a New Zealand first, the goal post pads will also don distinctive rainbow colours for the occasion.

James Parsons, Blues Hooker, says; “At the heart of the Blues culture is our commitment to bringing communities together both on and off the field. This Valentine’s Day we want to share our love of the game and show that rugby is a game for everyone.”

Rob Hennin, CEO, nib says; “We’re proud supporters of diversity and inclusion across the country and hope that fans will literally help fly the flag of inclusiveness as we turn Eden Park rainbow this Valentine’s Day.”

The Blues v Crusaders match kicks off at 7:05pm on Friday 14 February at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Adult tickets from $26 and when you buy online you can bring your bestie, your mate or your other half, for half price. Visit Ticketmaster.co.nz for tickets.

