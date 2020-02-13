Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Californian Alt-jazz/neo-soul Trio Announce Auckland Date For The ‘Little Ghost Tour’

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 9:00 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

Moonchild, one of the world’s most exciting alt-jazz acts, have announced their debut to New Zealand this June in support of their fourth full-length, Little Ghost. The Californian trio will bring their ever-evolving fusion of alternative R&B, jazz and neo-soul to Auckland’s Tuning Fork on Sunday, June 15.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 11am Monday, February 17.
My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 10am Friday, February 14 until 10am Monday, February 17.
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

Moonchild is a combination of three multi-instrumentalists — Amber Navran [vocals, tenor saxophone, flute, keyboards, synth bass, drum programming], Andris Mattson [trumpet, flu-gelhorn, keyboards, synth bass, guitar, drum programming], and Max Bryk [alto saxophone, clarinet, keyboards, synth bass, drum programming]. The resulting union yields an ever-evolving fusion of alternative R&B and neo-soul. For as singular as each personality may be, they all participate equally in writing, producing, tracking, and mixing their records, collaborating as true equal partners. Not only do they create as a unit, but they also evolve, grow, and transform as one.

After that first shared piano bench session at the University of Southern California, the group unveiled their debut record “Be Free” in 2012. “Please Rewind” followed three years later, and 2017’s “Voyager” saw them ascend to new critical peaks. NPR Music touted the record among, ‘Five R&B Albums You Slept On In 2017,’ and JAZZ FM named them ‘Soul Act of the Year’ for 2018. Their singles ‘Cure’ toppled 8 million Spotify streams and ‘The List’ exceeded 7 million plays on YouTube. Moonchild recently performed ‘Money’, ‘The Other Side’ and ‘The List’ live on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ – watch it here.

As the band began writing and recording their latest record, “Little Ghost” in 2018, the individual progression of each musician informed and elevated the creative process. While laying down tracks at a Lake Arrowhead retreat, Andris dove further into the guitar, incorporating it at the core of the new music. With co-signs from jazz/soul heavyweights like Stevie Wonder and Indie.Arie, the trio have quickly made a name for themselves for their dreamy compositions.

Moonchild rapidly caught the attention of the LA scene and have since gone on to perform headline shows everywhere from the United States, Europe and Asia, touring with The Internet, Kamasi Washington and more. If you’re a fan of Mildlife, Khruangbin, Hiatus Kaiyote or Oscar Jerome, don’t miss MOONCHILD – playing live in Auckland this June.

MOONCHILD
Little Ghost Tour – New Zealand 2020

TUNING FORK, AUCKLAND
SUNDAY JUNE 15

