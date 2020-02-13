Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

CLAIRO: Is Bringing Her Critically Acclaimed Debut Album "Immunity" To New Zealand

Thursday, 13 February 2020, 9:03 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

21-year-old musician and songwriter CLAIRO will return to New Zealand this May for her debut headline show, after first appearing at Laneway Festival in 2019.

Touring in support of her critically acclaimed debut album “Immunity”, an impeccable eleven-track release which saw the talented musician write and co-produce the album, alongside contributions from Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle Haim, the lo-fi neo-lounge artist will perform her first New Zealand headline show at the Powerstation in Auckland on Monday, May 11.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday February 19.
My Live Nation members may also secure tickets first during the pre-sale beginning 12pm, Monday February 17.
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

Since releasing her debut song “Pretty Girl” in 2018, 21-year-old musician and songwriter Clairo has gone on to amass an impressive 350-million combined streams with her self-penned and produced music and videos. Following the release of her debut EP “diary 001,” the critically acclaimed artist has spent the last couple of years performing across the globe on her sold-out headline tour.

Clairo has also toured with global superstars Khalid and Dua Lipa and performed at Coachella 2019, Camp Flog Gnaw, Bonnaroo, and Reading & Leeds – with a performance NME described as "crafted perfectly for a festival main stage".

Clairo's return to New Zealand this year will be a momentous night for her dedicated fanbase – don’t miss out!

POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND [ALL AGES]
MONDAY MAY 11

