Trailer Released For Film "This Town" Starring Robyn Malcolm, Rima Te Wiata And David White

The trailer for new Kiwi comedy This Town has today been unveiled ahead of the film’s nationwide theatrical release on 30th April 2020.



Written, directed by and starring David White (Meat), This Town features Robyn Malcolm (Outrageous Fortune), Rima Te Wiata (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) and Toi Whakaari graduate Alice May Connolly in lead roles.

A comedy about love, murder and finding the one, This Town was co-produced by South Pacific Pictures, the production house behind New Zealand box office hits Sione’s Wedding, Whale Rider and My Wedding and Other Secrets, together with White Balance Pictures and Sabertooth Films.

This Town follows one man’s attempt to return to normality, and one woman’s utter determination to prevent it. Charged but acquitted for a terrible crime, Sean (David White) is now the most infamous person in the small community of Thiston. But his attempts to move on with life are made difficult by ex-cop turned petting zoo and adventure park owner Pam (Robyn Malcolm), who’s convinced that Sean is a guilty man walking free.

David White commented: “This Town has been a wonderful journey to take with some of the most talented and most recognisable faces in the NZ film industry. It was such a pleasure to take all of the cast and crew back to my home town to make this film. We all can’t wait for the world to see it.”

Robyn Malcolm is looking forward to seeing how audiences react to the movie and its crazy characters: “This Town’s a hilarious and bizarre ride, with a fab twist and loads of heart. I loved playing the role of Pam - she’s bonkers, completely her own woman, very serious, obsessed, bull-headed and so much fun. I had to challenge my own vanity which was fun too - no lippy for miles!”

Filmed on location in the Hawkes Bay, This Town is produced by Kelly Martin (The Brokenwood Mysteries, Westside), Aaron Watson (The Inland Road) and David White. The film is a co-production between South Pacific Pictures, White Balance Pictures and Sabertooth Films.

Funded by the New Zealand Film Commission, This Town will be distributed by Madman Entertainment (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) in New Zealand and Australia and sold internationally by Film Sales Company (Room 237, Fahrenheit 9/11).

