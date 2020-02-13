TOUR ANNOUNCE: MAXO KREAM CONFIRMS GROOVIN' THE MOO 2020 SIDESHOW

AUCKLAND, NZ (Feb 13, 2020) – Wisecrack, gangsta/trap-rap emcee MAXO KREAM has announced sideshows to his Groovin’ The Moo festival appearances this April/May. With a swagger of pusher anthems, free-flowing storytelling and a dynamic array trap heavy hits, Maxo Kream will host one headline show in Auckland at Neck of the Woods on Sunday, May 10. Tickets go on sale at 1pm Tuesday, February 18. My Live Nation members can secure tickets first during the exclusive pre-sale beginning 12pm Friday, February 14 until 12pm Tuesday, February 18. For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz. Upon meeting him, gangsta rapper isn't the impression that most would get from Houston emcee Maxo Kream. He has a surprisingly goofy and playful demeanour, often cracking self-aware jokes and displaying a smile which showcases either his gold grin or his trademark gap in the upper row of his teeth. But, make no mistake, Maxo's backstory is a tale consisting of crime and death that would catch the attention of the most jaded followers of gangsta/trap rap. Since his debut in 2015, Maxo has evolved into one of the rap's most acclaimed and respected emcees, earning a reputation as a storyteller for his detailed accounts of his dark past. His 2018 album “Punken” earned "Best of 2018" plaudits from Pitchfork, Noisey, The AV Club, FACT Mag, and more. Now signed to RCA Records, in partnership with 88 Classic and Maxo's own Big Persona imprint, launched “Brandon Banks”, his major label debut, featuring singles such as the ChaseTheMoney-produced ‘Still,’ ‘She Live’ with fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion, and the soulful ‘Meet Again,’ listed by Esquire, Billboard, and Vulture as one of 2019's best songs so far. With additional features from Travis Scott and ScHoolboy Q, “Brandon Banks” was released in mid-2019 and catapulted Maxo Kream's stardom to the next level with accolades like Pitchfork's "Best New Music" with an 8.4 album review as well as rave reviews and coverage from Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, GQ and many more. Joining him across all his Australian and New Zealand tour dates is 22-year-old rapper, SHADOW. Having moved from Durban, South Africa to Perth in 2008, the young emcee has been honing his craft over the past 8 years. Shaped and styled by the UK grime scene and classic hip-hop artists like Big L and Nas, his flow is both fierce and lyrical. Around the same time as when he began writing he was working on his live show – playing more than 100 gigs and at times sneaking into 18+ venues. He’s supported the likes of Dirty Dike, Jam Baxter and the rest of High Focus, along with The Four Owls, D Double D and Preditah… to name a few. Don’t miss one of the most dynamic voices in gangsta rap.