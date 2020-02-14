Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rod Stewart Returning To New Zealand In 2020 For The Hits!

Friday, 14 February 2020, 8:12 am
Press Release: Live Nation Entertainment

AUCKLAND, NZ (Feb 14, 2020) – SIR ROD STEWART returns to New Zealand for this November, playing Mission Estate, Saturday, November 14.

At the very top of his game Stewart completed a triumphant stadium tour last year, followed by one of his biggest national UK tours ever, with live performances running throughout November and December in 2019. In addition, he also toured the USA, with highlights including a series of headline shows at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas as part of a multi-year residency and three sold-out Hollywood Bowl concerts in September in LA for a landmark reunion set with his former bandmate Jeff Beck.

In November (2019), Warner Music honoured the legendary singer-songwriter with a new album release which showcases Stewart’s biggest hits with his classic vocal style set to full orchestral arrangements.

YOU’RE IN MY HEART: ROD STEWART WITH THE ROYAL PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA pairs classical vocal tracks from his most popular songs with new arrangements performed by The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale at 11am Thursday, February 20.

Mission Estate members pre-sale begins at 11am Wednesday, February 19.

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit: livenation.co.nz.

In 2020, Sir Rod Stewart celebrates 51 years as a solo artist. The legendary singer-songwriter is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 250 million records sold worldwide during a stellar career that includes nine #1 albums and 26 Top 10 singles in the UK. Plus, 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles in the US.

As a singer and songwriter his many hits include “You Wear It Well”, “You’re in My Heart”, Tonight’s the Night”, “Gasoline Alley”, “Every Picture Tells a Story”, “Mandolin Wind”, “Sailing”, “The Killing of Georgie”, “Young Turks”, “Forever Young”, “Hot Legs”, “Infatuation”, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, “Some Guys Have All The Luck” and the indelible, “Maggie May”.

Stewart has earned countless of the industry’s highest awards, among them; two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, GrammyTM Living Legend.

In 2016 he officially became “Sir Rod Stewart” after being knighted at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity. He has performed for millions of fans on six continents, even holding the record for the largest-ever free concert, for an estimated 4.2 million in Rio de Janeiro on New Year’s Eve in 1996.

ROD STEWART

THE HITS! TOUR 2020

MISSION ESTATE, NAPIER

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 14

TICKETS ON SALE 11AM THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Mission Estate members pre-sale begins at 11am Wednesday, February 19

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, visit:

rodstewart.com

livenation.com.au

missionconcert.co.nz

