Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

‘The Office’ Star Creed Bratton Announces NZ Shows This June

Friday, 14 February 2020, 9:06 am
Press Release: NicNak Media

American comedian and musician Creed Bratton is coming to New Zealand for two variety shows this June, performing in Wellington on June 2 and in Auckland on June 3.

Since I first came up with the idea for this variety tour a few years ago,” said Creed Bratton,I’ve always wanted to head Down Under and perform it for Australasian audiences. I couldn’t be happier to announce that I’m finally making my way there.”

Having been performing solo shows for over decade, Creed Bratton, who played an over the top version of himself in The Office - as the mysterious, quality-assurance director that smells like mung-beans, lives for scuba diving and can’t tell the difference between an apple and a potato - is now heading to both Australia and New Zealand.

The variety show, which includes live music, stand-up comedy and untold stories from both his life and time on The Office – will land in capital cities around Australia and New Zealand, including Wellington, Auckland, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Canberra and Perth.

While many will know Creed Bratton as the mysterious, eccentric and hilarious character from the hit TV series The Office (US) and for roles in comedic hits like The Mask, the US comedian is also an established musician, with a career in music that spans nearly five decades.

As lead guitarist for legendary American rock group the Grass Roots, Bratton played on the band’s first four albums, shaping their folk rock/psychedelic pop sounds, before breaking away in the 1970’s to pursue a solo career and comedic work.

In addition to live music from Bratton’s longstanding career, the live show will also include annecdotes from his time on set of ‘The Office’ as well as the highs and lows of a careers that has to be heard about first-hand to be believed.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NicNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 