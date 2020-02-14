Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Celebrate Children’s Day With A Free Swim At TSB Pool Complex

Friday, 14 February 2020, 9:21 am
Press Release: Stratford District Council

Stratford district will be celebrating all our tamariki this Children’s Day with a free pool party at TSB Pool Complex, Sunday 1 March from 1pm to 3pm.

TSB Pool Complex Team Leader Holly Baker says the team are looking forward to hosting the celebrations again, which in previous years has been very popular.

“We always have a great turn out for Children’s Day, it’s a pleasure to provide a space for children and their families to enjoy quality time together,” says Holly.

The Pool will be open free of charge for all children and their family/caregivers from 1pm to 3pm.

“We’ll have music pumping and our favourite inflatables out for all to enjoy,” says Holly. “And a free sausage sizzle to fill our tummies!”

Remember, children under the age of 8 must be accompanied by an adult, aged 16 years or over.

Children’s Day was founded in the year 2000 and is about putting tamariki first. It’s an opportunity for families, and communities to celebrate and nurture all children.

Bring your friends, whānau and make a splash this Children’s Day at TSB Pool Complex, Sunday 1 March from 1pm to 3pm.

For updates on this event, follow TSB Pool Complex or Stratford District Council on Facebook or visit www.stratford.govt.nz

