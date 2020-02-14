Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Brainstorm Is A Fringe Festival First For The Rose Centre

Friday, 14 February 2020, 10:08 am
Press Release: The Rose Centre

The Rose Centre in Belmont hosts a play about the chaotic nature of the teenage brain in late February as part of this year’s Auckland Fringe Festival. It is the first time The Rose Centre has hosted a Fringe Festival show.

Eleven North Shore young people aged between 15 and 24 feature in the play, called Brainstorm, contributing their own experiences to a script originally developed by neuroscientists and theatre makers at the UK’s National Theatre where the play premiered in 2016.

Zane Wood, 18, who lives in Devonport with his grandmother, jumped at the chance to be part of the cast.

“Brainstorm isn't like any other play I've done. It's been a really profound experience, as it’s been an exercise for me reflecting on my life inside and now outside school. This project has completely engaged and immersed me. I think Brainstorm’s content is essential for not only my generation, but the generations before me” says Zane.

Seeing Zane’s enthusiasm prompted grandma, Marie Mills (herself a veteran actor) to get involved, volunteering to help behind the scenes.

The play is directed by Glenfield local Mags Delaney. Along with a background in teaching and theatre, Mags is a trained counsellor - something that has helped her connect with the young cast as she encourages them to share their own experiences.

“I’ve always found the human brain fascinating and I love working with young people – to be able to combine the two in this amazing piece of theatre is the perfect project for me,” says Mags.

Brainstorm is the sixth production staged by Takapuna theatre company Foolish Wit Theatre, an independent community-based theatre company established in 2015 specifically to offer younger actors the chance to make theatre that excited them in a supportive community setting.

Brainstorm is presented at The Rose Centre in Belmont from 26 February to 1 March 2020. Performances start at 7:30 pm (4:00 pm Sunday). Tickets are available at www.foolishwit.com or at the door. Adults $24, Concession $20. Teenagers between 13 and 19 can “pay their age”.

  
   

