Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kapiti Run For Youth 2020 Is OPEN For Registration

Saturday, 15 February 2020, 8:05 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Run for Youth

The Web Genius Kapiti Run for Youth (KR4Y) is well and truly open for registration with the event scheduled to take place rain or shine on Sunday 29 March. Who doesn’t want to have fun, stay fit and healthy! KR4Y provides the opportunity for individuals and groups to do just that by getting together and raising funds for youth of Kapiti by strolling or running along the beautiful Kapiti coastline.

Photos Credit: 16Nine Photography

It’s easy and free to register with nine amazing Fundraising Partners to choose from. 2020 Fundraising Partners are: Challenge for Change, Kapiti Basketball Association, Kapiti College, Kapiti Youth Support, Otaki College, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kapiti, ZEAL Kapiti.

“Last year we raised more than $20,000 so we are motivated to challenge that amount through a massive collective effort of individuals and groups participating this year,” says Richard Calkin, Founder of Web Genius. “Since inception we have raised more than $120,000 for youth in Kapiti so we are pretty proud of that as an organisation”.

“The Fundraising Partner model is simple, says the Campaign Manager, Helene Judge. Participants get themselves registered online, choose a Fundraising Partner, seek sponsors and then 70% of funds raised will be given to their chosen Fundraising Partner. The event retains 30% to run the show.”

Registration takes place from 8.45am to 10am at Maclean Park with the event starting at 10.15am. Participants can choose to do a 6 or 12km WALK or RUN and everyone starts at the same time from Paraparaumu Beach down to Raumati Beach and back. For those doing the 12km WALK or RUN, they do two circuits. KR4Y is a family friendly event with baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads welcome. There are sponsored prizes, treats for kids and Certificates for everyone participating.

Photos Credit: 16Nine Photography

“Local business sponsorship is also open, and we are hoping to exceed 50+ sponsors to match or exceed what we achieved last year,” says Helene. There are three categories to choose from: Gold $500, Silver $250 and Bronze $125 – this includes GST and is payable on invoice in March.

Register today >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/register-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Kapiti Run for Youth on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>


Floorball: NZ To Host World Cup Of Floorball In 2022

In a major coup for a minnow nation in the European-dominated sport of floorball, New Zealand has won the rights to host one of the sport’s marque international events. More>>

National Voyage Continues: Tuia 250 Ends

Tuia 250 has unleashed an unstoppable desire to keep moving forward and continue the kōrero about who we are, say the co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. More>>

ALSO:

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 