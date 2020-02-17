Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Summary And Statistics For 15-16 February 2020

Summar - today, Sunday 16 February

A major first-aid event at Anawhata beach saw a 43-year-old male fall and sustain an ankle injury at the southern end of the beach. United North Piha lifeguards responded to the incident at 3pm using an IRB launched from North Piha. The patient was retrieved from the rocks to the beach where he was taken to an ambulance. An IRB from Bethells Beach assisted in the response, acting as on offshore relay point to Surfcomm.

Lifeguards also performed three assists at Muriwai, where, in separate incidents, surfers got into difficulties and had to be picked up by IRB and returned to shore.

At Sunset beach in the biggest incident of the day, lifeguards were packing up after the close of patrols when a group of seven people caught in a rip was sighted. Lifeguards launched an IRB, accompanied by two guards in the water with paddle board and rescue tube.The two lifeguards with the tube and board waited with five of the seven patients while the IRB took the first two to shore before returning to pick up another two. The final three patients were returned to shore also, one in the IRB, one on the board and one in the tube. All made it back to shore safely and because of the quick response of lifeguards they required no further medical attention.

Finally today, Raglan had one rescue and one major first aid. The rescue was performed using an IRB after a surfer became exhausted trying to paddle in. The major first aid was also for a surfer, who was hit in the face by their board which left a deep cut between the eye and nose. Lifeguards cleaned and dressed the wound, but advised the patient to see a doctor to have the cut stitched.

Whangārei Heads, Omaha and United each had a search today, and there were 26 minor first aids, 12 of which were at Piha.

Statistics for Sunday 16 February 2020

No. of people rescued 8 No. of people assisted 3 No. of major 1st aids 2 No. of minor 1st aids 26 No. of searches 3 No. of PA's 180 No. of Public Involved 783 Peak headcount 3150 Total hours worked 1893.5 No. MDT Jobs 1

Saturday 15 February - summary

Saturday was an average day in terms of weather which meant a pretty quiet day for most beaches.

Five minor first-aids were handled at four different beaches. Muriwai had four rescues where inexperienced surfers were swept out by currents but all were picked up by IRBs and returned to shore without further incident. Orewa rescued a teenage girl who badly injured her ankle doing a rock jump at the southern end of the beach. She was returned to the club in an IRB and given firstaid before being taken to A&E. Finally Raglan had a major first aid, treating a person who had received a cut above their eye from a surfboard fin.

Statistics for Saturday 15 February 2020

No. of people rescued 5 No. of people assisted 0 No. of major 1st aids 2 No. of minor 1st aids 5 No. of searches 0 No. of PA's 232 No. of Public Involved 924 Peak headcount 3154 Total hours worked 1252

Statistics for the weekend - 15 and 16 February 2020

No. of people rescued 13 No. of people assisted 3 No. of major 1st aids 4 No. of minor 1st aids 31 No. of searches 3 No. of PA's 412 No. of Public Involved 1707 Peak headcount 6304 Total hours worked 3145.5 No. MDT Jobs 0

© Scoop Media

