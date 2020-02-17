Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Summary And Statistics For 15-16 February 2020

Monday, 17 February 2020, 2:34 am
Press Release: Wright Communications

Summar - today, Sunday 16 February

A major first-aid event at Anawhata beach saw a 43-year-old male fall and sustain an ankle injury at the southern end of the beach. United North Piha lifeguards responded to the incident at 3pm using an IRB launched from North Piha. The patient was retrieved from the rocks to the beach where he was taken to an ambulance. An IRB from Bethells Beach assisted in the response, acting as on offshore relay point to Surfcomm.

Lifeguards also performed three assists at Muriwai, where, in separate incidents, surfers got into difficulties and had to be picked up by IRB and returned to shore.

At Sunset beach in the biggest incident of the day, lifeguards were packing up after the close of patrols when a group of seven people caught in a rip was sighted. Lifeguards launched an IRB, accompanied by two guards in the water with paddle board and rescue tube.The two lifeguards with the tube and board waited with five of the seven patients while the IRB took the first two to shore before returning to pick up another two. The final three patients were returned to shore also, one in the IRB, one on the board and one in the tube. All made it back to shore safely and because of the quick response of lifeguards they required no further medical attention.

Finally today, Raglan had one rescue and one major first aid. The rescue was performed using an IRB after a surfer became exhausted trying to paddle in. The major first aid was also for a surfer, who was hit in the face by their board which left a deep cut between the eye and nose. Lifeguards cleaned and dressed the wound, but advised the patient to see a doctor to have the cut stitched.

Whangārei Heads, Omaha and United each had a search today, and there were 26 minor first aids, 12 of which were at Piha.

Statistics for Sunday 16 February 2020

No. of people rescued8
No. of people assisted3
No. of major 1st aids2
No. of minor 1st aids26
No. of searches3
No. of PA's180
No. of Public Involved783
Peak headcount3150
Total hours worked1893.5
No. MDT Jobs1

Saturday 15 February - summary

Saturday was an average day in terms of weather which meant a pretty quiet day for most beaches.

Five minor first-aids were handled at four different beaches. Muriwai had four rescues where inexperienced surfers were swept out by currents but all were picked up by IRBs and returned to shore without further incident. Orewa rescued a teenage girl who badly injured her ankle doing a rock jump at the southern end of the beach. She was returned to the club in an IRB and given firstaid before being taken to A&E. Finally Raglan had a major first aid, treating a person who had received a cut above their eye from a surfboard fin.

Statistics for Saturday 15 February 2020

No. of people rescued5
No. of people assisted0
No. of major 1st aids2
No. of minor 1st aids5
No. of searches0
No. of PA's232
No. of Public Involved924
Peak headcount3154
Total hours worked1252

Statistics for the weekend - 15 and 16 February 2020

No. of people rescued13
No. of people assisted3
No. of major 1st aids4
No. of minor 1st aids31
No. of searches3
No. of PA's412
No. of Public Involved1707
Peak headcount6304
Total hours worked3145.5
No. MDT Jobs0

