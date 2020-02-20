Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Walk With Me: Samaritans 10km Walk For Suicide Prevention

Thursday, 20 February 2020, 11:06 am
Press Release: Samaritans of Wellington

On Saturday evening 28 March, a large group of Wellingtonians will walk 10 kilometres to raise funds for Samaritans of Wellington. Samaritans is a charity that receives no Government funding and relies solely on grants and donations to operate.

The group will walk from Civic Square to Cogs Park in Hataitai and back again, around the beautiful Wellington waterfront. People from outside Wellington are invited to join the event virtually by walking 10km locally, at the same time on the same day, to raise funds for Samaritans.

Donations are given via the Samaritans Wellington Everyday Hero page: https://give.everydayhero.com/nz/walk-with-me

Mrs Gillian Ransom, who is organising the event, said “New Zealand has one of the highest rates of suicide in the world. Everyday people from all walks of life can experience times when they feel down and need to chat. We’re walking to raise money for our helpline so people have a number they can call when they’re in a state of distress. We’re hoping to raise $15,000 from this event.”

Tragically, suicide is one of the leading causes of death in New Zealand. There are significantly more deaths each year from suicide than from motor vehicle accidents. Annual provisional suicide statistics for deaths reported to the Coroner show that in New Zealand, 685 people took their own lives in the 2018 / 2019 year.

Samaritans is dedicated to the prevention of suicide and the alleviation of loneliness and depression which can lead to it. Samaritans provides a 24/7 helpline offering confidential, non-religious and non-judgmental support to anyone who may be feeling depressed, lonely or suicidal.

Samaritans of Wellington Board Chair, Peter Barker, says “There is a known correlation between good mental health and exercise. Walk With Me is for anyone who wants to support those in need – Get fit while you are doing your bit.”

Provisional figures show that in 2019 trained Samaritans volunteers based in Wellington took over 17,000 calls from people throughout New Zealand who needed someone to talk to. Approximately 1,000 of those were from callers who had suicidal thoughts, of which, over 700 had a partial or substantial degree of relief, following the call. In an average week, Samaritans volunteers in Wellington receive around 19 calls from people with suicidal thoughts and three calls from people with a plan for suicide.

Anyone can join the walk by emailing marketing@samaritans.org.nz or call 021 1978 002. RSVP by 6 March 2020.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Samaritans of Wellington on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 