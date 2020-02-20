Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Girls Rock! Poneke Announces The Launch Of 2020 Programme

After a stellar first year, Girls Rock! Pōneke is excited to return in 2020!

Last year’s programme was out of this world fun with participants travelling from as far afield as Kaikoura and Whanganui to attend. There’s a buzz of excitement around the forward-thinking programme, which aims to provide a space for creativity and inclusivity to flourish.

Girls Rock! Pōneke is a week-long holiday programme where female, trans, and gender-non-conforming young people can build confidence and make great music. Girls Rock! Pōneke will take place from the 6-11th July 2020 at Massey University’s fantastic new Wellington music campus. Applications to participate in Girls Rock! Pōneke will open on the 1st of March.

Over the course of one week, up to 40 participants aged 11-17 will form bands, learn an instrument of their choice and write an original song - mentored along the way by female, trans and gender-non-conforming professional musicians. At the end of the week they then perform to family and friends at a showcase at music venue, Meow.

Alongside collaborative learning, participants will take part in workshops and hear from musicians such as previous Girls Rock! performers Tiny Ruins, Jess B, Mermaidens and Hybrid Rose.

The first Girls Rock! Camp was founded in Portland in 2001 as a summer day camp. Since then it has grown into an international community of youth-focused arts and social justice organisations. The kaupapa of Girls Rock! Aotearoa is to empower young women, transgender and gender non-conforming youth by giving them practical skills and role models in a safe, supportive space.

With women making up only 23.8% of songwriters who belong to APRA AMCOS in New Zealand* and only 10% of the total royalty pool paid to writers**, it’s more vital than ever to support pathways for young women to enter the music industry.

Coordinator of Girls Rock! Pōneke, Ali Burns says she had wanted to play music when she was younger but felt like it wasn’t her place. “If I had been to a Girls Rock camp my experience would have been very different! I want kids who may not see themselves represented to know that their voice is valid and that we want to hear it, and I am so excited to continue the programme in Pōneke.”

The feedback from past participants is overwhelmingly positive. One 2019 graduate said “It was an amazing opportunity to be in a band for the first time and make new friends, as well as learning new things”. A parent said “It’s the best programme both my girls have been on and the support and guidance was impeccable - a fantastic group of leaders and tutors.”

Girls Rock! Pōneke is run by a dedicated and enthusiastic group, who care deeply about imbuing young people with the confidence to get involved in music. Between them, the team offers a wide range of music industry experience, from being in rock bands, to teaching music and even managing.

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

