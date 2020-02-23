Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

No Friend But The Mountains: Writing From Manus Prison Slated For Film Production In 2021

Sunday, 23 February 2020, 11:54 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release

BEHROUZ BOOCHANI’S ACCLAIMED BOOK

NO FRIEND BUT THE MOUNTAINS: WRITING FROM MANUS PRISON SLATED FOR FILM PRODUCTION IN 2021

Sweetshop & Green, Aurora Films and Hoodlum Entertainment have entered into a partnership to develop and produce a feature film of Behrouz Boochani’s ground-breaking book No Friend But The Mountains: Writing from Manus Prison.

Behrouz Boochani is a Kurdish Iranian journalist, author and poet who fled Iran in 2012 after the newspaper he co-founded was raided by the Iranian government. As a refugee, he attempted to travel to Australia by boat from Indonesia to seek asylum, but was intercepted and imprisoned on an Australian-run offshore processing camp on Papua New Guinea’s Manus Island. Boochani would spend almost seven years confined in offshore detention. No Friend But The Mountains is a vivid and lyrical account of his harrowing experience.

The book was arduously typed out on a contraband phone via WhatsApp in Farsi and translated by Omid Tofighian, all in defiance of the system detaining him. It was dangerous work.

Boochani said writing had helped him survive. “I could keep my identity and keep my humanity,” he said. “This system is designed to take our identity, designed to reduce us to numbers.”

The mere existence of the book is testament to his resilience.

Boochani’s book famously went on to win Australia’s top literary award in 2019 – the Victorian Prize for Literature - while he remained detained on Manus Island, and ironically, he accepted the award via phone link.

The feature film project was initiated by Writer / Producer Ákos Armont and Producer Antony Waddington for Aurora Films and is intended to be shot primarily in Australia, with production slated for mid-2021.

Gal Greenspan, Managing Director at Sweetshop & Green said, “Behrouz’s story is highly important and deeply moving. It is our goal to produce the film as an international co-production and share it with as many people around the world as possible.”

Antony Waddington, Senior Producer at Aurora Films said, “Mountains is a defining tale for our time: not just of Australia, but how the world deals with refugees. Funny at times, it’s overwhelmingly a story of triumph over despair.”

Nathan Mayfield, Executive Producer and Co-Founder, Hoodlum Entertainment said, “This is an incredible story about courage, the power of one man’s resistance and of the written word to give us hope. Hoodlum are proud to partner with Aurora Films and Sweetshop & Green and look forward to bringing each of our strengths in to bear in realising this extraordinary story for the screen.”

The book No Friend But The Mountains is an international bestseller and is sold in 19 countries. It has been recognised byThe Guardian as “a cacophony that evokes the harsh physical reality, uncertainty and the incessant abuses practiced in Manus Island prison – [he] deconstructs the established principles of genres as he employs them, thus positioning his book as an anti-genre.”

It won Australia's richest literary prize, the Victorian Prize for Literature, as well as the Victorian Premier’s Prize for Non-fiction, the Special Award in the New South Wales Premier’s Literary Awards, the Australian Book Industry Awards (ABIA) for General non-fiction book of the year and the Australian National Biography Award.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 