Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

2nd For Dame Valerie Adams In Shot Put & 1st For Eddie Osei-Nketia After Disqualification In 100m

Monday, 24 February 2020, 8:33 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

After placing second in his heat in 10.34, Edward Osei-Nketia had to wait over an hour while the result of his 100m final was protested. Jack Hale of Australia, who raced the 100m under protest, finished in first place but was later disqualified. After Hale’s disqualification Edward was promoted from second to first with a time of 10.19. Next was Australia’s Rohan Browning in 10.23 and Jake Doran in 10.47.

Edward Osei Nketia / Photo Credit Alisha Lovrich

Dame Valerie Adams was second in the women’s shot put behind Canadian Sarah Mitton (18.84m) with a best throw of 18.73m. Third was Canadian Brittany Crew with 18.51m. Dame Valerie said it was good to be challenged on home soil.

“It’s been great to have athletes of that level come down to New Zealand and help us out with our competition tonight. After this I have nationals in Christchurch and then that’s the New Zealand season done. It’s awesome to come out here and showcase what we can do.”

Dame Valerie Adams / Photo Credit Alisha Lovrich

“This is only my third comp back and it’s been a very consistent competition. I would have hoped for more, the target for us now is the 19m mark, but I’m very happy and so was coach with where we are at, at the moment.

Tom Walsh was first in the men’s shot put with a best throw of 21.66m, ahead of Ryan Ballantyne who threw a new personal best for the second week running with a best effort of 19.71m. Third was Australian Damien Birkinhead with 19.69m.

Although Tom said it feels like he is moving in the right direction, he hasn’t quite found his groove at the moment.

“I think it’s just time. It’s a long time until the Olympic Games, but also I want to be throwing well now and I’m not, because I know I could be if my timing’s on and my timing’s not quite on now, but it’s frustratingly close.”

With 700m to go, Nick Willis was in the lead in his 1500m race, unfamiliar territory for the veteran who said he is not normally a front runner.

With a strong final lap and lunge for the finish line, Nick was able to hold on to first, crossing in 3:41.77 ahead of a competitive Rorey Hunter of Australia in 3:41.81. Third was Luke Young in 3:43.44.

“Looking back in hindsight I think I will be really pleased as I watch this race,” said Nick. “Nine times out of ten he would have passed me in that last 100m, but I managed to regather. I think that being on home soil and I know it sounds cliché, but also being on TV, I’ve got to try and do this, defend home soil and thankfully he tired up as well and I managed to out lean him, so it was a lot of fun.”

In the women’s 400m Hurdles, Portia Bing was a convincing first, crossing in 56.81 ahead of Australian Sara Klein in 57.76 and fellow Kiwi Mackenzie Jeffries in 59.60.

Many athletes will next compete at the Capital Classic in Wellington on Friday, and wrap up the season at the Jennian Homes New Zealand Track & Field Champions in Christchurch from 06-08 March.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Athletics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 