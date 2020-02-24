Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Rei - Pay Day

Monday, 24 February 2020, 7:06 pm
Press Release: Integrity Promotion

Pay Day’ is a Hip Hop/Pop track mixed with Rei’s unique Kiwi and indigenous twist. It’s a millennial anthem, as Rei describes the struggles of trying to save in today’s climate of inflated house prices and alluring brunch foods.

Pay Day’ comes at the end of Rei’s busiest summer schedule yet, playing NZ’s top festivals, RnV, One Love, Splore, Soundsplash, Festival of Lights and much more.

The new track follows up Rei’s double VNZMA nominated album ‘The Bridge’ (nominated for best RnB and Best Māori) which has gained over 3 million streams on Spotify and seen Rei complete a 9 date tour around New Zealand (from Takaka to Tauranga). Singles from the album also achieved major playlisting across NZ’s top stations, Mai, ZM and Flava.

‘Pay Day’ also follows Rei’s single ‘Good Mood’ which hit #1 on the Spotify United States Viral Chart in December 2018. It also charted on the UK, Canada and NZ viral playlists. The track has gained nearly 3 million streams.

‘Pay Day’ also includes additional production from D. Love (Credits on Timmy Trumpet/Savage - Freaks, Pieter T - My Baby). ‘Pay Day’ was also mixed and mastered by Kog Studio’s Chris Chetland (mastering credits for Dua Lipa, Snoop Dog and Bebe Rexha).

