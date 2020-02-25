Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New Zealand Arts Council Has Two New Board Members

Tuesday, 25 February 2020, 1:39 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Culture And Heritage

Two new appointees, Robyn Hunt and Kura Moeahu, have joined Arts Council of New Zealand Toi Aotearoa (the board of Creative New Zealand), Manatū Taonga Ministry of Culture and Heritage advised today.

Wellingtonian Robyn Hunt brings a strong disability issues perspective to Creative New Zealand and was awarded the 2019 Arts Access Accolade. From 2002 to 2010, she was a governing Human Rights Commissioner with responsibility for disability issues.

Involved in the arts and cultural sector for many years, Robyn Hunt was a panellist at the 2019 Arts Activated Conference in Sydney and is a co-founder of Crip the Lit, a project-based initiative to celebrate Deaf and disabled writers.

Kura Moeahu (Te Ātiawa) has been actively involved in iwi governance as both a chair and board member, including as Chair of Te Rūnanganuio Te Ātiawa, the Waiwhetu Marae Trust, the Harbour Island Kaitiaki Board, and Waiwhetu Pa Reserve Trust.

As a member of the Weltec Māori Advisory Board, he was instrumental in establishing Te Auaha, the NZ Institute of Creativity and is widely recognised for his knowledge of te ao Māori, tikanga Māori and Māori arts.

Currently Parliament’s Tumu Whakarae, Kura Moeahu replaces Aucklander Andrew Caisley, who during his five years on the board bought valuable legal and arts governance experience to the role.

Both appointments are until 31 January 2023. The Arts Council board now has five Māori members, together with one disability advocate.

The purpose of Creative New Zealand is to encourage, promote and support the arts in New Zealand for the benefit of all New Zealanders. The board comprises 13 members including the chair and members are appointed for three-year terms with eligibility for reappointment.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ministry For Culture And Heritage on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 