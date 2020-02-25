Otago Wildlife Photography Competition Open But Change Is Coming

A little later than its usual summer season, Otago Museum’s Otago Wildlife Photography Competition kicks off on Sunday 1 March this year.

Following a slight decline in entries last year, Museum staff took the opportunity to survey past entrants about their take on the competition. Feedback was very constructive and, with several common threads appearing, the decision has been made to review the competition and to refresh it for next year.

In the meantime, one small tweak has been made, with the addition of a ‘first-time entrant’ tick box, where people can indicate that they are new to the competition to be included in an overview category with a winner and highly commended place for each of the two age groups, 14 years and under, and 15 years and over.

Photo and video entries don’t have to be taken during the competition period, but can be from any time between 1 January 2019 and the closing date.

As usual, the panel of judges will undertake a blind judging process over a week from the closing date to shortlist entries, before meeting to discuss and select winning and highly commended photos and video.

Key dates are:

Competition opens: 12 noon, Sunday 1 March

Competition closes: 9am, Tuesday 30 June

Prize-giving: 11am, Saturday 1 August

Exhibition open: 12.30pm, Saturday 1 August

It is pleasing that the long-time sponsors of the competition, Canon, Jonathan’s Photo Warehouse, and the Otago Daily Times have all returned for this, the 21st annual celebration of Otago’s amateur photographers and videographers.

There will be a programme of events running during the competition, which will include workshops, field trips, and access to expert knowledge.

All information about the competition categories, terms of entry, judges, prizes, and events is available at otagomuseum.nz/owpc.





