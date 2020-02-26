Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards 2020 call for nominations





Do you want to see an outstanding Deaf or disabled artist recognised? How about an inclusive project celebrating community arts or a leader providing access to the arts for people in New Zealand? Nominations to this year’s Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards, presented annually by Arts Access Aotearoa, close on Monday 6 April 2020.

Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards celebrate the contribution of individuals, groups and organisations in providing access to and inclusion in the arts. They also acknowledge the achievements and contribution of a New Zealand-based artist or writer with a physical, sensory or intellectual impairment, or lived experience of mental ill health.

Richard Benge, Executive Director of Arts Access Aotearoa, says Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards play an important role in profiling excellence and leadership in the arts and disability sectors. They also highlight leaders in the use of the arts as a tool supporting the rehabilitative process of prisoners and their reintegration back into society on release.

“Making nominations is a great way people can get involved in celebrating New Zealand’s leaders of access to the arts – often the unsung heroes of society who make a real difference,” Richard says.

“Industry judging panels select the award recipients but ensuring you nominate your leaders is a vital part of the process. Without a nomination, they cannot be considered.”

Six award categories

The six award categories are:

• Arts Access Creative New Zealand Community Arts Award, recognising the outstanding results of a recent collaborative, inclusive arts project. It will have demonstrated a high standard of artistic outcomes and followed best practice in community participation. It will also have directly involved a community or communities that experience barriers to participation in the arts. Recipient receives $3000.

• Arts Access PAK’nSAVE Artistic Achievement Award, recognising the outstanding achievements and contribution of a New Zealand-based artist, who has a physical, sensory or intellectual impairment, or lived experience of mental illness. Recipient receives $3000.

• Arts Access Holdsworth Creative Space Award, recognising the outstanding contribution and impact of a creative space that provides opportunities for people with limited access to make art, across any or all artforms. Recipient receives $3000.

• Arts Access Creative New Zealand Arts For All Award, recognising a professional performing arts company, festival, literary event, venue, producer or gallery that best demonstrates its commitment to building their audiences by becoming more accessible to and inclusive of Deaf and disabled people. Recipient receives $4000, Recipient receives $4000, to be used to continue developing its accessibility.

• Arts Access Corrections Māui Tikitiki a Taranga Award, recognising an individual who works or volunteers for Corrections, demonstrates the qualities of Māui (innovation, creativity and leadership) and provides arts programmes in a New Zealand prison that reflect cultural inclusion and diversity. These programmes support and encourage pathways into rehabilitation and reintegration.

• Arts Access Corrections Whai Tikanga Award, recognising the outstanding contribution of a community group, organisation or individual working in a prison (e.g. Te Tirohanga or Te Mane Wahine) or Community Corrections setting, and using tikanga and the arts to encourage a strong cultural identity and support pro-social living.

Arts Access Aotearoa is the key national organisation in New Zealand working to increase access to the arts for people who experience barriers to participation as artists, performers, audience members, and gallery and museum visitors.

It does this by working in the disability, mental health and Deaf communities. It also works with the professional arts sector to improve their access to Deaf and disabled audiences.

It also advises the Department of Corrections on its arts programmes and activities, and advocate for the arts as a tool to support the rehabilitative process of prisoners and their reintegration back into the community on release.

Each of the six awards has a nomination form. You are able to nominate yourself or others. Nomination forms can be downloaded or you can contact Stace Robertson Arts Access Aotearoa





