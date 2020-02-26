Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Young Bohemian Love In 19th Century Paris: ROH Live Cinema Season Presents La Bohème

Wednesday, 26 February 2020, 1:49 pm
Press Release: The Royal Opera

The Royal Opera House 2019/20 Live Cinema Season exclusively presents special screenings of Puccini’s opera of young love, La bohème on 14, 15 and 18 March 2020 at selected Event Cinemas and Village Cinemas locations nationally.

Set in 19th-century Paris, the opera is packed with beautiful music, including lyrical arias, celebratory choruses and a poignant final scene over which the composer himself wept. Richard Jones’ character-led production perfectly captures La bohème’s mixture of comedy, romance and tragedy, with striking designs by Stewart Laing.

Participating Event Cinemas include: Marion, Innaloo, Macquarie, Indooroopilly, Burwood, Castle Hill, Bondi Junction, Pacific Fair, Campbelltown, Kotara, Palmerston, Glenelg, Cronulla, Beverly Hills, Manuka, Maroochydore, Earlville, Toowoomba Strand, Coolangatta, Noosa

Participating Village Cinemas include: Albury, Knox, Geelong, Karingal, Rivoli and Launceston.

Audiences in Australia are never far from the action at the Royal Opera House, with select filmed live performances coming to the big screen at 20 Event Cinemas nationwide and 6 Village Cinemas in Victoria and Launceston from November 2019 to August 2020.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for concessions, $102 for a multi pass to six titles.

Session times vary depending on location - for tickets and further session information, please visit the Event Cinemas and Village Cinemas websites.

EVENT DETAILS

What: La bohème (Royal Opera House 2019/20 Live Cinema Season)
Where: Various locations nationwide
When: Saturday 14 March – 1PM
Sunday 15 March – 1PM
Wednesday 18 March – 10:30AM

*NB: Session times vary depending on location – check Event Cinemas and Village Cinemas websites for session times.

PARTICIPATING CINEMAS

Event Cinemas

NSW:
Beverly Hills
Bondi Junction
Burwood
Campbelltown
Castle Hill
Cronulla
Kotara (Newcastle)
Macquarie

ACT:
Manuka

WA:
Innaloo 
Marion

QLD:
Indooroopilly (Brisbane)
Pacific Fair (Gold Coast)
Coolangatta (Gold Coast)
Noosa (Sunshine Coast)
Maroochydore (Sunshine Coast)
Earlville (Cairns)
Toowoomba Strand (Toowoomba)

NT:
Palmerston

SA:
Glenelg

Village Cinemas

NSW:
Albury

TAS:
Launceston

VIC:
Geelong
Karingal
Knox
Rivoli

