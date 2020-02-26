Young Bohemian Love In 19th Century Paris: ROH Live Cinema Season Presents La Bohème

The Royal Opera House 2019/20 Live Cinema Season exclusively presents special screenings of Puccini’s opera of young love, La bohème on 14, 15 and 18 March 2020 at selected Event Cinemas and Village Cinemas locations nationally.

Set in 19th-century Paris, the opera is packed with beautiful music, including lyrical arias, celebratory choruses and a poignant final scene over which the composer himself wept. Richard Jones’ character-led production perfectly captures La bohème’s mixture of comedy, romance and tragedy, with striking designs by Stewart Laing.

Audiences in Australia are never far from the action at the Royal Opera House, with select filmed live performances coming to the big screen at 20 Event Cinemas nationwide and 6 Village Cinemas in Victoria and Launceston from November 2019 to August 2020.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for concessions, $102 for a multi pass to six titles.

Session times vary depending on location - for tickets and further session information, please visit the Event Cinemas and Village Cinemas websites.

EVENT DETAILS

What: La bohème (Royal Opera House 2019/20 Live Cinema Season)

Where: Various locations nationwide

When: Saturday 14 March – 1PM

Sunday 15 March – 1PM

Wednesday 18 March – 10:30AM

*NB: Session times vary depending on location – check Event Cinemas and Village Cinemas websites for session times.

PARTICIPATING CINEMAS

Event Cinemas

NSW:

Beverly Hills

Bondi Junction

Burwood

Campbelltown

Castle Hill

Cronulla

Kotara (Newcastle)

Macquarie ACT:

Manuka WA:

Innaloo

Marion QLD:

Indooroopilly (Brisbane)

Pacific Fair (Gold Coast)

Coolangatta (Gold Coast)

Noosa (Sunshine Coast)

Maroochydore (Sunshine Coast)

Earlville (Cairns)

Toowoomba Strand (Toowoomba) NT:

Palmerston SA:

Glenelg

Village Cinemas

NSW:

Albury TAS:

Launceston VIC:

Geelong

Karingal

Knox

Rivoli

