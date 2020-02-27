Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The A&p And Royal Easter Show Announce Top Tier Artists Savage And Kings To Join Family Favourites

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 10:09 am
Press Release: Royal Easter Show

The A&P and Royal Easter Show today announce a massive line-up of entertainment for their 2020 event featuring musical icons such as KINGS and SAVAGE, alongside DC’s JUSTICE LEAGUE and a first for the show and the Auckland region the mighty DINOSAUR DISCOVERY. Admission into the show is free.

After a successful tour and glowing reviews in The States, it’s time to unleash DINOSAUR DISCOVERY’S prehistoric creatures at the 2020 A&P and Royal Easter Show. The story of their 165-million-year domination on earth has fascinated and captivated audiences all around the world, so come and join an educational and interactive experience with over 30 magnificent dinosaurs.

SAM AH CHOO-KOON AKA MR COWBOY one of the most influential artists in the music scene in the South Pacific, will join the musical talent.

KINGS will be bringing hits like ‘6 Figures’ and ‘ALIV3’ from his third album LOV3 & 3GO and his first single ‘Don’t Worry Bout It’ from 2016 when he burst onto the music scene.

SAVAGE, the first New Zealand hip hop artist in history to have a commercial single achieve platinum certification status in the United States will be bringing hits across all three of his albums MOONSHINE, SAVAGE ISLAND and MAYHEM & MIRACLES.

The 2020 event will be jam-packed with exciting entertainment and attractions for the entire family including exhilarating carnival rides from Mahons Amusements, circus acts from Zirka Circus who will introduce a never before seen hologram, the annual Strong Man Competition and to top it off there will be a free fireworks display, lighting up the sky above the ASB Showgrounds on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings at 9pm.

Hands on Creatures is back by popular demand joining the A&P section of the show, along with the much loved Cat Show, Valais Black Nose Sheep (known as the cutest sheep in the world), sheep shearing for the whole family to try, the Duck and Dog Show from Ken White who started performing with ducks in 1983 and much more!

The A&P and Royal Easter Show is New Zealand's largest and most loved family show, with even more excitement to be had this year with fresh additions to the programme, it certainly is a ‘must-see’ these April school holidays.

ASB Showgrounds, Free entry, Thursday 9th April – Monday 13th April, Open 10am-10pm. For more information, check out our website, www.eastershow.co.nz

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

