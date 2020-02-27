NZSO To Play Bach’s Masterpiece In Lower Hutt On 5 March

The New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will perform JS Bach’s baroque masterpiece Goldberg Variations in Lower Hutt next week on 5 March.

Directed by NZSO Concertmaster Vesa-Matti Leppänen, Goldberg Variations sees the Orchestra perform the variations on a variety of instruments, including acclaimed New Zealand pianist Stephen De Pledge on fortepiano.

Bach’s Goldberg Variations was first written for harpsichord. The 30 variations include arrangements for string instruments by Russian violinist Dmitry Sitkovetsky and arrangements for other instruments by German conductor Heribert Breuer.

“The different instruments will add a huge amount of colour to the variations, making an already exquisite work even more mesmerising for audiences,” says Leppänen.

Goldberg Variations is also being performed at Carterton Events Centre on 4 March and Kāpiti Performing Arts Centre on 7 March. The Kāpiti concert is sold out, but there are still tickets available for the Carterton concert.

Goldberg Variations is part of a new style of touring by the NZSO called Setting Up Camp. In a first for the Orchestra, players will split into three groups to offer concert programmes and a mix of daytime performances and community activities.

“The NZSO exists to bring world-class orchestral music to all New Zealanders. We are always looking at innovative ways to reach new audiences who may otherwise never have a chance to enjoy their national orchestra,” says NZSO Education Manager Simon Brew.

“We offer a terrific mix of concerts and new ways to meet and interact with us. We’re excited and we know audiences will be too.”

Tickets to Goldberg Variations in Lower Hutt are available via ticketek.co.nz and for Carterton via eventfinda.co.nz

© Scoop Media

