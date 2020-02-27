Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Otago Museum Appoints New Curator Māori And Pouhere Kaupapa Māori

Thursday, 27 February 2020, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Otago Museum

Otago Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Gerard O’Regan to the roles of Curator and Pouhere Kaupapa Māori. Gerard has more than 30 years’ experience in heritage management through different museum, iwi and research staff positions, as well as contracting, committee roles, and community appointments.

He specialises in the management of wāhi tūpuna (ancestral places), taoka Māori collections, kōiwi tākata (human remains) issues, southern Māori archaeology, and New Zealand’s rock art heritage. With a PhD in Anthropology, Gerard is a qualified archaeologist knowledgeable in tikaka for working with Māori collections in museums and is an advocate for improved Indigenous archaeological practice and fieldwork.

He started working with taoka Māori as a trainee in the National Museum before it became Te Papa. At that time, he came to support the famous Te Māori exhibition when it was in Dunedin and first started his relationship with Otago Museum. Later, when studying archaeology at the University of Otago, he was a member of the iwi advisory group for the current Tāngata Whenua gallery. After another stint in Wellington as a collection manager for the taoka Māori, Gerard returned to Otago Museum as the Regional Museums’ Liaison Officer, travelling Otago and Southland to help local history societies and vintage machinery clubs with their museum projects. He then went on to become Kāi Tahu’s first Heritage Manager, so he is very well-versed in the iwi’s heritage policies and aspirations, and is looking forward to translating these into local and organisational planning for Museum practices and projects.

Gerard said of his appointment, “This role aligns well with my ambition to apply my research and professional background to new and exciting avenues for the revitalisation of taoka Māori within iwi and wider communities. I’ve been fortunate to have been directly involved in many different heritage initiatives that build and support a sense of kaitiakitaka (guardianship) from developing exhibitions and museum visitor experiences to tribal policy and strategy development. Strategising pragmatic pathways for improved heritage protections and community engagement is one of my key areas of interest.”

With the redevelopment of the Tāngata Whenua gallery at the forefront of the Museum’s five-year plan and master planning work, Dr O’Regan is looking forward to understanding and navigating the challenges and responsibilities this project presents, as well as invigorating the Museum’s taoka Māori research, and helping to strengthen its position in response to both traditional and emerging iwi heritage interests, issues, and opportunities.

Dr Ian Griffin, Otago Museum Director, comments, “Our long-term planning has a strong focus on embedding te ao and tikaka Māori into our practices, policies, and public spaces, and Dr O’Regan’s knowledge, experience, and connections will be a significant asset for the Museum’s future development.”

Robert Morris, Otago Museum Director, Collections, Research, Education and Design, says, “We had a very strong field of applicants and Dr O’Regan’s appointment is a real coup for us. Our outgoing Curator Māori, Rachel Wesley, has provided invaluable guidance and knowledge over the past four years, and, while she will be greatly missed here, we are very pleased to see her move into such a critical role at the Dunedin City Council.”

As with Rachel, Gerard has well-established networks across Otago, Murihiku, and other Kāi Tahu rūnaka that will help maintain a strong connection between the Museum and the community.

Gerard returns to Dunedin from the University of Auckland’s James Henare Māori Research Centre where he is a research fellow focused on advancing iwi capacity in wāhi tūpuna management and Māori rock art. He currently has a Royal Society of NZ Marsden Fast Start grant for ‘Initiating a Māori archaeology of threatened North Island rock art’, working with local kaitiaki to develop a better understanding of these important places.

Gerard says, “My time in Auckland is probably most marked by a growing interest in rock art. Although I’d been involved in managing South Island rock art heritage, I’d never really researched it until I came to Auckland. When I did my Masters on southern rock paintings, I got bitten by the bug. I carried on to a PhD and now the Marsden project. It’s a huge privilege to work with the rock art treasures, engaging so closely with the pictures, the places they are painted and carved, and the people who care for them.”

While working and studying in Auckland, Gerard has maintained an active interest in southern kaupapa including several years on the Ngāi Tahu Maori Rock Art Trust and helping set up Te Ana, its Timaru visitor centre. One of his current projects is sorting the return from Australia of an archaeological collection from rock art sites in the Waitaki Gorge before they were flooded behind Benmore Dam. He also brings international experience and connections, especially in the interpretation and management of rock art heritage.

Dr O’Regan commences at the Museum on Tuesday 14 April and will be welcomed with a mihi whakatau, following which he will present a public kōrero. On his return to Dunedin after 17 years, Gerard will share his thoughts on what we now do – and don’t – know about Māori rock art.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Otago Museum on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 