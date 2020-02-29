Top Paddock To Rock The South

Gore T&C Stadium, May 23

2020 LINE UP ANNOUNCEMENT

FANNY LUMSDEN (AU) * JODY DIREEN

CAM SCOTT * JENNY MITCHELL

ARUN O'CONNOR * JAYDIN SHINGLETON

Top Paddock is set to make its mark on the deep South as the largest 'new-country' music event in New Zealand for 2020 on May 23. The festival is to be held at the T & C Stadium in Gore for its fifth year as part of the inaugural 9-day Tussock Country Music Festival.

Organizers are preparing for a huge and successful event with Fanny Lumsden from Australia co-headlining alongside Kiwi pop-country star Jody Direen. Sharing the stage will be Cam Scott, Jenny Mitchell, Jaydin Shingleton and Arun O’Connor. With 6+ hours of live music and one mega stage fans of all ages can expect one 'helluva party' with a mix of exceptional original and cover music.

GA & VIP Tickets ($79-$149)

The iconic, huge indoor venue provides an amazing location for the festival close to accommodation facilities and un-affected by adverse weather. Top Paddock has fast garnered a reputation for always providing a good time, this year will be no exception.

On her own terms and in her own lane, Fanny Lumsden is the Queen of New Australiana. With a recent string of accolades including two ARIA nominations, three CMAA Golden Guitar Awards, a CMC Award, The APRA PDA for Country and the AIR Best Independent Album of 2018 for her second record Real Class Act, western NSW born and raised Fanny Lumsden is taking her music to the people one small town at a time. Her music is joyous, original and rich with harmonies.

Her 3rd record fallow, which is out March 13 received her 3rd Golden guitar win (9th Golden Guitar nomination) for Video Clip of the Year ‘ Real Men Don’t Cry (War on Pride), taking out the category for the second year running, ‘Fanny is forging a path that is distinctly hers.’

Joining Fanny on the bill is New Zealand’s Jody Direen; Vodafone best country album Tui winner. Direen is soon set to release her 4th studio album after touring Australia’s first ever C2C Festival with Tim McGraw.

Cam Scott brings to the stage a generational shift in country music, blending rock and roll with country-pop with a credible list of accolades winning the NZ 2015 CMANZ Male Artist of the year, 2013 NCMA Horizon Award and 2012 CCMA ‘Aristocrat Male Entertainer of the Year’. Scott offers a high energy, engaging performance exhibiting his music along with covers from the best contemporary country/rock artists.

Jenny Mitchell is the 2019 Recorded Music Country Artist (NZ) blending alt-country, folk, and Americana into her own captivating style. "She is dynamite," Felicity Urquhart (AU). "Others use rope, Jenny uses wire," No Depression (USA)

Jaydin Shingleton is in the midst of a musical whirlwind, holding the title of Trans- Tasman Entertainer of the Year and Gold Guitar over-all winner 2019. Shingleton’s vocal ability and energy combined on stage is mind-blowing.

New Zealand’s 2018 Gold Guitar over-all winner Arun O’Connor will impress with vocal chops likened to Chris Stapleton and a set of up-beat party classics mixed in with his debut single “Following the Line” which recently hit #2 on the Country iTunes Chart (NZ).

“Top Paddock is an opportunity to escape the shoulder of the year and make life long memories with your mates and family. We are delighted to have such an outstanding line up”, say Tussock Country Chairperson Jeff Rea. Tickets are limited to 1100. TICKETS AVAILABLE AT www.toppaddock.co.nz and tussockcountry.nz

© Scoop Media

