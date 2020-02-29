Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Top Paddock To Rock The South

Saturday, 29 February 2020, 11:36 am
Press Release: Top Paddock Festival

Gore T&C Stadium, May 23

2020 LINE UP ANNOUNCEMENT

FANNY LUMSDEN (AU) * JODY DIREEN

CAM SCOTT * JENNY MITCHELL

ARUN O'CONNOR * JAYDIN SHINGLETON

Top Paddock is set to make its mark on the deep South as the largest 'new-country' music event in New Zealand for 2020 on May 23. The festival is to be held at the T & C Stadium in Gore for its fifth year as part of the inaugural 9-day Tussock Country Music Festival.

Organizers are preparing for a huge and successful event with Fanny Lumsden from Australia co-headlining alongside Kiwi pop-country star Jody Direen. Sharing the stage will be Cam Scott, Jenny Mitchell, Jaydin Shingleton and Arun O’Connor. With 6+ hours of live music and one mega stage fans of all ages can expect one 'helluva party' with a mix of exceptional original and cover music.

GA & VIP Tickets ($79-$149)

The iconic, huge indoor venue provides an amazing location for the festival close to accommodation facilities and un-affected by adverse weather. Top Paddock has fast garnered a reputation for always providing a good time, this year will be no exception.

On her own terms and in her own lane, Fanny Lumsden is the Queen of New Australiana. With a recent string of accolades including two ARIA nominations, three CMAA Golden Guitar Awards, a CMC Award, The APRA PDA for Country and the AIR Best Independent Album of 2018 for her second record Real Class Act, western NSW born and raised Fanny Lumsden is taking her music to the people one small town at a time. Her music is joyous, original and rich with harmonies.

Her 3rd record fallow, which is out March 13 received her 3rd Golden guitar win (9th Golden Guitar nomination) for Video Clip of the Year ‘ Real Men Don’t Cry (War on Pride), taking out the category for the second year running, ‘Fanny is forging a path that is distinctly hers.’

Joining Fanny on the bill is New Zealand’s Jody Direen; Vodafone best country album Tui winner. Direen is soon set to release her 4th studio album after touring Australia’s first ever C2C Festival with Tim McGraw.

Cam Scott brings to the stage a generational shift in country music, blending rock and roll with country-pop with a credible list of accolades winning the NZ 2015 CMANZ Male Artist of the year, 2013 NCMA Horizon Award and 2012 CCMA ‘Aristocrat Male Entertainer of the Year’. Scott offers a high energy, engaging performance exhibiting his music along with covers from the best contemporary country/rock artists.

Jenny Mitchell is the 2019 Recorded Music Country Artist (NZ) blending alt-country, folk, and Americana into her own captivating style. "She is dynamite," Felicity Urquhart (AU). "Others use rope, Jenny uses wire," No Depression (USA)

Jaydin Shingleton is in the midst of a musical whirlwind, holding the title of Trans- Tasman Entertainer of the Year and Gold Guitar over-all winner 2019. Shingleton’s vocal ability and energy combined on stage is mind-blowing.

New Zealand’s 2018 Gold Guitar over-all winner Arun O’Connor will impress with vocal chops likened to Chris Stapleton and a set of up-beat party classics mixed in with his debut single “Following the Line” which recently hit #2 on the Country iTunes Chart (NZ).

“Top Paddock is an opportunity to escape the shoulder of the year and make life long memories with your mates and family. We are delighted to have such an outstanding line up”, say Tussock Country Chairperson Jeff Rea. Tickets are limited to 1100. TICKETS AVAILABLE AT www.toppaddock.co.nz and tussockcountry.nz

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

