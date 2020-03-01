Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Pulse Only Unbeaten Team After Two Days Of Pre-season Action

Sunday, 1 March 2020, 11:31 am
Press Release: Netball New Zealand

Moving seamlessly between two positions, it was Tiana Metuarau who came through with flying colours for the Pulse at the Te Wānanga o Raukawa hosted ANZ Premiership netball pre-season tournament in Ōtaki today.

The Pulse were left the only unbeaten team after the second day of the tournament when completing a comfortable 61-42 outcome followed by a slightly more challenging 39-36 win over the Northern Stars and WBoP Magic, respectively.

With regular wing attack Maddy Gordon ruled out of the last match of the day against the Magic after receiving a heavy knock to a quad, Metuarau picked up where she had left off earlier in the day, rotating between the shooting and pivot positions, with considerable success.

The loss of Gordon gave the Pulse’s attacking depth a solid workout with coach Yvette McCausland-Durie happy with the team’s response and progress after four matches.

``To get the wins is a really important piece and nice but we’re also realistic that there’s a lot of work still to do before the season opens,’’ she said.

``So, there’s still lots of learnings we take out of every game, regardless of the outcome.’’

Both teams were guilty of wasting too much possession in a messy opening quarter which ended in a 10-all stalemate at the first break in the 40-minute contest.

The productive shooting partnership between Kelsey McPhee and Abigail Latu-Meafou helped the Magic push out to a four-goal advantage, the Pulse bouncing back to trim the visitors’ margin to a narrow 21-20 lead at the main break.

The pair delivered a thrilling goal-for-goal counterpunch through the third stanza, each side picking off a flurry of spectacularly athletic intercepts to ensure an exciting run to the wire after the game was all locked up at 30-all at the last break.

The Pulse weathered the relentless Magic storm, the experienced head of centre Claire Kersten and accurate shooting of Aliyah Dunn and Ameliaranne Ekenasio eventually guiding the ship safely home.

In their first match of the day, it took the Pulse most of the first half to subdue a spirited Stars challenge before compiling a dominant second half to complete a comfortable win.

Stars’ in-circle defenders Oceane Maihi and Kate Burley made the Pulse shooters earn their keep, creating numerous turnover opportunities to ensure a steady supply to in-form shooter Maia Wilson as the northerners kept their noses in front during the opening stanza.

The Pulse hit the lead three minutes out from the main break and were not troubled from that point.
Trailing by three after the first quarter, the hosts reversed that difference when leading 27-24 at halftime.

Increasing their overall intensity levels and with defenders Elle Temu and Katrina Rore turning up the heat on the Stars’ shooters, the Pulse continued to stamp their mark with a forceful outing. Pulling out to a 42-32 three-quarter time advantage, the hosts put the seal on the match with an equally impressive final stanza.

Slipping seamlessly between wing attack and goal attack throughout the game, an unfazed Metuarau left a strong impression on proceedings with her creativity, vision and shooting skills.

``I’m getting more used to that scenario all the time,’’ she said afterwards. ``I’m surprising myself a little but it’s not too unfamiliar. Last year I played almost something similar to a wing attack role as a feeder most of the time.

``This year I’ve worked really hard on my shooting and this just adds a bit of versatility and a different dynamic to the team.’’

Day two results:
Pulse 61 Stars 42
Magic 57 Steel 47
Tactix 56 Mystics 50
Pulse 39 Magic 36
 

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Netball New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 