17-city Nz Tour Starts Soon

Monday, 2 March 2020, 7:55 am
Press Release: Sandra Roberts

Following sold out performances throughout New Zealand, The Ten Tenors are thrilled to be returning to their Kiwi fans this April and May with a 17-venue tour.

The charming classical cross-over group will perform a selection of the best romantic pop songs, ballads and arias of all time from their latest album Love Is In The Air.

“The Ten Tenors unique mix of the traditional and unconventional
offers a fresh and highly-original take on the staid traditions of opera” 
THE NEW YORK TIMES

"The cluster of high voices generates pure electricity”
LOS ANGELES TIMES

“The Ten Tenors are truly exceptional when performing
at full strength of 10”
VARIETY

The Ten Tenors have become a global touring sensation. Their 2018 US tour sold out everywhere, which now takes them to an astonishing 2,400 sold out headline shows. They have performed over 1,550 corporate galas, sold over 1.25 million albums and 3.5 million concert tickets.

The ensemble has shared the stage with artists including Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Boccelli, Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette and Christina Aguilera. They have also appeared extensively on TV in the US, including Today Show, Oprah’s Australian Adventure, Access Hollywood, Hollywood Today Live and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, as well as the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for an audience of 32 million viewers and the 2012 UEFA Cup in Warsaw, Poland to 65,000 people live.

The Ten Tenors have attracted a vast international fan-base by performing a unique combination of classical & contemporary music featuring ten-part harmonies. They have been widely acclaimed in the media, with critics praising their ability to “ignite hearts” (Brighton Argus) with their effortless charm and “magnificent vocals” (Belfast Live). Their romantic and timeless repertoire always finds a way to move their fans.

The Ten Tenors forthcoming live shows will consist of songs from the new album as well as some new classical love arias, some blockbuster rock anthems and traditional medleys. They will also be including at least one brand new medley and one favourite that has been requested so many times to bring it back – this is one that hasn’t been heard for a very long time!

April15AshburtonEvent Centre7:30pmTicketdirect
 16OamaruOpera House7:30pmTicketdirect
 17InvercargillCivic Theatre7:30pmTicketdirect
 18DunedinRegent Theatre7:30pmTicketdirect
 19ChristchurchTown Hall4pm & 8pmTicketek
 21NelsonTrafalgar Centre7:30pmTicketek
 22BlenheimASB Theatre7:30pmTicketek
 24WellingtonMichael Fowler Centre7:30pmTicketmaster
 25NapierMunicipal Theatre8pmTicketek
 26GisborneMemorial Theatre8pmTicketek
 27TaurangaBaycourt7:30pmTicketek
 28TaurangaBaycourt7:30pmTicketek
 29AucklandBruce Mason Centre7:30pmTicketmaster
 30AucklandBruce Mason Centre7:30pmTicketmaster
May2HamiltonClarence Street Theatre4pm & 8pmTicketek
 3New PlymouthTSB Showplace4pmTicketek
 5WhanganuiRWOH7:30pmTicketek
 6KapitiSouthwards7:30pmTicketek
 7Palmerston NorthRegent on Broadway7:30pmTicketdirect

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

