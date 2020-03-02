17-city Nz Tour Starts Soon

Following sold out performances throughout New Zealand, The Ten Tenors are thrilled to be returning to their Kiwi fans this April and May with a 17-venue tour.

The charming classical cross-over group will perform a selection of the best romantic pop songs, ballads and arias of all time from their latest album Love Is In The Air.

“The Ten Tenors unique mix of the traditional and unconventional

offers a fresh and highly-original take on the staid traditions of opera”

THE NEW YORK TIMES "The cluster of high voices generates pure electricity”

LOS ANGELES TIMES “The Ten Tenors are truly exceptional when performing

at full strength of 10”

VARIETY

The Ten Tenors have become a global touring sensation. Their 2018 US tour sold out everywhere, which now takes them to an astonishing 2,400 sold out headline shows. They have performed over 1,550 corporate galas, sold over 1.25 million albums and 3.5 million concert tickets.

The ensemble has shared the stage with artists including Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Boccelli, Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette and Christina Aguilera. They have also appeared extensively on TV in the US, including Today Show, Oprah’s Australian Adventure, Access Hollywood, Hollywood Today Live and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, as well as the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for an audience of 32 million viewers and the 2012 UEFA Cup in Warsaw, Poland to 65,000 people live.

The Ten Tenors have attracted a vast international fan-base by performing a unique combination of classical & contemporary music featuring ten-part harmonies. They have been widely acclaimed in the media, with critics praising their ability to “ignite hearts” (Brighton Argus) with their effortless charm and “magnificent vocals” (Belfast Live). Their romantic and timeless repertoire always finds a way to move their fans.

The Ten Tenors forthcoming live shows will consist of songs from the new album as well as some new classical love arias, some blockbuster rock anthems and traditional medleys. They will also be including at least one brand new medley and one favourite that has been requested so many times to bring it back – this is one that hasn’t been heard for a very long time!

April 15 Ashburton Event Centre 7:30pm Ticketdirect 16 Oamaru Opera House 7:30pm Ticketdirect 17 Invercargill Civic Theatre 7:30pm Ticketdirect 18 Dunedin Regent Theatre 7:30pm Ticketdirect 19 Christchurch Town Hall 4pm & 8pm Ticketek 21 Nelson Trafalgar Centre 7:30pm Ticketek 22 Blenheim ASB Theatre 7:30pm Ticketek 24 Wellington Michael Fowler Centre 7:30pm Ticketmaster 25 Napier Municipal Theatre 8pm Ticketek 26 Gisborne Memorial Theatre 8pm Ticketek 27 Tauranga Baycourt 7:30pm Ticketek 28 Tauranga Baycourt 7:30pm Ticketek 29 Auckland Bruce Mason Centre 7:30pm Ticketmaster 30 Auckland Bruce Mason Centre 7:30pm Ticketmaster May 2 Hamilton Clarence Street Theatre 4pm & 8pm Ticketek 3 New Plymouth TSB Showplace 4pm Ticketek 5 Whanganui RWOH 7:30pm Ticketek 6 Kapiti Southwards 7:30pm Ticketek 7 Palmerston North Regent on Broadway 7:30pm Ticketdirect

