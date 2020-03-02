Snowplanet Membership Sale!

If you haven't heard, our March Membership Sale has just started. Score yourself a Snowplanet Membership for 365 days of epic snow adventures.

We have great savings on our Year, Combo Year, Half-Year and Family Year Memberships. Brand new this year is our Flexi Year Membership, where you are allowed to place your membership on hold if you are not going to be able to visit Snowplanet for a period of time within your membership.

And if that doesn't sound enough we have some awesome vouchers and discounts too, including partner discounts with Snowcentre, Ballistics, Boardertown and Ski Trading Post.

Jump over to our Membership page now to check out the options and info!

