Girls Rock! Aotearoa Returns To Pōneke Following Stellar First Year.

Monday, 2 March 2020, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Girls Rock Camp

After a stellar first year, Girls Rock! Pōneke is set to return in 2020! Applications for the programme are now open for participants, mentors and volunteers.

There’s a buzz of excitement around the forward-thinking programme, which aims to provide a space for creativity and inclusivity to flourish. Last year’s programme was a resounding success with participants travelling from as far afield as Kaikoura and Whanganui to attend.

Girls Rock! Pōneke is a week-long holiday programme open to female, and/or intersex, transgender or gender-non-conforming youth aged 12-17 years. Thanks to the generous support of Massey University CoCA, our programme will once again take place at their fantastic new Wellington music campus from the 6 - 11th July 2020

Over the course of one week, up to 40 participants will form bands, learn an instrument of their choice and write an original song - mentored along the way by professional musicians in a women-led environment. At the end of the week they then perform to family and friends at a showcase at local music venue, Meow.

Alongside collaborative learning, participants will take part in workshops (from zine making to how to write a hit) and hear from musicians such as previous Girls Rock! performers Tiny Ruins, JessB, Julia Deans, Mermaidens and Hybrid Rose.

The first Girls Rock! Camp was founded in Portland in 2001 as a summer day camp. Since then it has grown into an international community of youth-focused arts and social justice organisations. In 2017, Kiwi feminist musicians came together to launch Aotearoa’s version of this global programme, from bands like Street Chant, The Beths, Carb on Carb, Wax Chattels and more. After initially launching in Auckland, it expanded to Wellington in 2019. The kaupapa of Girls Rock! Aotearoa is to empower young women, transgender and gender non-conforming youth by giving them practical skills and role models in a safe, supportive space.

Girls Rock! Pōneke is run by a dedicated and enthusiastic group, who care deeply about imbuing young people with the confidence to get involved in music. Between them, the team offers a wide range of music industry experience, from being in rock bands, to teaching music and even managing.

Participant applications

Applications for Girls Rock! Pōneke are now open - get in quick as the programme is limited to 40 places. If you have a young person interested in participating, apply here. If you apply before March 8, you will go in the draw to win a $50 Rock Shop voucher & gift pack! Limited scholarship placements are available.

Mentors & Instrument instructor applications

Want to pass on your love of music to the next generation? Apply today to be involved with Girls Rock! as a band mentor or instrument instructor. We’re on the lookout for people from all musical backgrounds to take part in paid roles providing guidance to our budding musicians.

