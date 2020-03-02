Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Entries Are Now Open For The 2020 Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards

Monday, 2 March 2020, 1:51 pm
Keep New Zealand Beautiful


Keep New Zealand Beautiful is now accepting nominations and submissions for the 2020 Beautiful Awards.

The Beautiful Awards are run annually to provide a benchmark for environmental excellence. The awards inspire, recognise and acknowledge those businesses, schools, individuals, communities, towns and cities who are working hard across Aotearoa to Keep New Zealand Beautiful.

The Beautiful Awards consist of 16 different awards across five categories: Individuals, Community, Businesses, Places and Towns & Cities. They celebrate individuals such as the young legends and Tidy Kiwis of New Zealand, as well as the champions of community environmental initiatives, the most beautiful small town, large town and city, the most sustainable school, best street and even the best loo in New Zealand!

Finalists for the Most Beautiful Small Town, Large Town and City will be judged by Air New Zealand’s inflight magazine Kia Ora’s Editor-in-Chief, Jacqueline Loates-Haver and by Keep New Zealand Beautiful’s CEO Heather Saunderson. This year, Keep New Zealand Beautiful is bringing back the Most Beautiful Towns & Cities Supreme Award, sponsored by Resene. The winner of the Supreme Award will win a mural painted in their town or city by a local artist, valued at up to $10,000.

In 2019, Whanganui was awarded Most Beautiful City. Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall says, “We were thrilled to win the Most Beautiful City and Best Street categories in the Keep New Zealand Beautiful Awards 2019. The award has given us impetus to continue the surge in beautification projects happening in Whanganui - ranging from a street art festival to a scheme funding heritage buildings’ enhancement work. I’m also very glad that the work of the Whanganui Resource Recovery has received recognition.

"The award has given us a spring in our collective step. It has been a reward for past work to enliven our historic city centre, care for our river and beaches, and promote our region. It is confirmation of what most people who visit already know - that we are a very pretty city indeed."

Entries to the Beautiful Awards are open from 2 March until 5 August 2020, and winners will be announced at the Beautiful Awards Gala Dinner, held at The Domes, Auckland Zoo on 29 October 2020. The MC for the evening will be New Zealand TV personality, Pio Terei.

Keep New Zealand Beautiful CEO Heather Saunderson says, “Our annual Beautiful Awards are a great opportunity for communities to showcase the beautification and sustainable initiatives being achieved across Aotearoa, and to reward and celebrate New Zealand’s champions of environmental excellence. We’re proud to host the Beautiful Awards again in 2020 and are looking forward to receiving this year’s entries.”

For more information about the awards and how to enter, please visit knzb.org.nz.

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

